Little League celebrates 70 years in Santa Maria Valley this weekend

The year was 1950 and the very first chapter of Little League baseball had just opened in the Santa Maria Valley.
Now, in the year 2020, Little League is celebrating its 70th year in town in a special way.
Simas Park's Barbettini Field was the birthplace of Little League in Santa Maria, the spot where the city's first Little League games were held.
Santa Maria Southside now plays its games at the site, which is scheduled to host Opening Day ceremonies Saturday morning, which will start with a celebration honoring seven decades of baseball in the Valley.
In late 1949, a group of men led by Bill Ellis, Butch Simas, Larry Lavagnino Sr., Harry 'Rabbit' Goodchild and Carl Barbettini, petitioned Little League headquarters for a charter in Santa Maria and Orcutt. Through their efforts, Santa Maria received its charter to start play in 1950.
According to Central Coast historian Eddie Navarro, the first six teams to play that year were the Orcutt 'Casey' Tigers, Melby’s Jewelers, Associated Drugs, Union Sugar, Coca-Cola 'Little Cokes' and Peterson Auto Parts.
Navarro said community members are welcome to join the celebration planned for Saturday morning. A few of the original players are hoping to attend the opening ceremonies, which are scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.
CIF State Playoffs: Santa Maria scores 4-2 win over Pacifica, will host SoCal Regional semifinal Thursday
"Little League is starting up, the kids are out practicing and getting ready for the pageantry of opening ceremonies," Navarro said. "It's going to be a celebration of 70 years of Little League and we're working with all the leagues hoping they would kind of get their kids and parents excited about it a little bit.
You have free articles remaining.
"Thankfully, we still have a handful of guys who played in the early '50s around and there will be a gathering with a few of them on Saturday."
Since the first Little League opened in Santa Maria 70 years ago, the area has seen tremendous growth in population and Little League participation, with Santa Maria Northside, Santa Maria West, Orcutt National and Orcutt American opening up leagues for players ages five through 12.
In addition to Saturday's opening ceremonies, there is a display at the Santa Maria Public Library showcasing the sport's history in the Santa Maria Valley. The display opened Tuesday and will be open for the rest of the month.
Navarro feels it's important to take time to remember the area's rich history while those who lived it are still around.
"Thank god we still have some of these original players, we're losing one or two every year," he said. "As long as we've got them, we've got to show them off to our youth and our community. It really gives them a boost, to have people listen to their stories and remember what that time was like."
Navarro says it's not only important to treasure the past, but appreciate those who are creating new memories today.
"What I'm trying to get across is that if you go to a sporting event, whether it's soccer, football, basketball or lacrosse, whatever, we need to go out there and let the players know. 'Hey, you're doing a great job, sir, or miss,'" Navarro said. "Praise a child and thank a coach and thank a team mother, a volunteer, an umpire for being out there and shaping our kids.
"We need that today. It goes a long way."
There is rain in Saturday's forecast, though league organizers are hoping they will be able to hold Opening Day ceremonies throughout the Santa Maria Valley.