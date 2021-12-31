The Righetti High girls basketball team celebrates its CIF Central Section Division 1 championship win over Bakersfield High Thursday afternoon at Pioneer Valley High School. Righetti beat Bakersfield 55-38.
Santa Maria's Paola Diaz fist bumps coach Cristian Alvarez during a CIF quarterfinal game against West Bakersfield on May 21. Alvarez and Diaz helped the Saints beat Kerman for the school's first CIF title in the sport.
Righetti celebrates after winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday with a 34-7 win over Madera Liberty.
Len Wood, Contributor
Joe Bailey, Staff
There was a whirlwind of athletic competition from March to June as everyone tried to make up for lost time. There was a lull in the summer, then everything came back with a vengeance in the fall, with complete high school seasons.
After a year that seemed to fly by and somehow drag on for an eternity, all at the same time, let's try to wrap our heads around what happened.
Yep. This is a 'Top Stories of 2021' list. This list will start with what we think was the top story of the year.
No. 1: Righetti wins valley's first CIF football
This story happened just a few weeks ago. Righetti took its 1-8 record into the CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs and steamrolled the competition, capturing the Santa Maria Valley's first 11-man football championship.
Santa Maria High has played football since the early 1900s and never won a CIF title.
St. Joseph has been playing since the 1960s. Pioneer Valley first fielded a varsity football program since 2005.
None of them have ever won a CIF title. Righetti, which also opened up in the 1960s, never won one either. Until Nov. 26, 2021, when the Warriors routed Madera Liberty 34-7 for the Division 5 title.
The Warriors then won their state regional game before bowing out in the state title game. Righetti won the Valley's first CIF title and state regional. The Warriors are the only team from the SMV to make a state final. When will the next team make it?
No. 2: Four CIF titles for girls hoops teams
What a beautiful day June 10, 2021 was for area basketball teams.
Four girls hoops teams won CIF Central Section championships that day. Righetti beat Bakersfield for the Division 1 championship, Nipomo topped Paso Robles in the D2 final, St. Joseph beat Fresno Roosevelt for the D3 title and Orcutt Academy beat Bakersfield Christian to win the Division 4 championship.
That's four Mountain League teams winning CIF championships on one day. Arroyo Grande, the other top Mountain League team, was bumped up to the Open Division and lost to the Clovis West, the top team in the section, in the semifinals.
Righetti coach Desiree Hitch got her first CIF title after rebuilding the program she once played for.
Chris Litvinchuk guided the Titans to a CIF title in his first season at Nipomo.
Analise Riezebos captured a CIF title with the program she once played for as well at St. Joseph, while Tom Robb, who has ties to the St. Joseph program, led the Spartans to their first CIF title as he helped build the program from the ground up.
What a day it was.
No. 3: Santa Maria girls soccer CIF title
Not all the glory was on the hardwood in the spring. The Santa Maria High girls soccer team had a stellar season, capturing the school's first CIF title in girls soccer with a win over Kerman.
They went 13-3-2, winning the CiF Central Section Division 4 championship and a state regional game. The Saints' season ended with a penalty shootout loss to top-ranked Ventura St. Bonaventure in the regional semifinals.
The Saints are done yet, either. They're 4-1-4 this year and could perhaps make another title run in 2022.
No. 4: St. Joseph open division title
Tom Mott captured his second CIF championship at St. Joseph in the spring, guiding the Knights to the crown jewel of the CIF Central Section, winning the Open Division title in a thrilling playoff run, beating Clovis West at home and rolling past Fresno San Joaquin Memorial in the final.
The Knights went 27-3 and lost to high-rated La Verne Damien in the state playoffs.
St. Joseph relied on four seniors, Steven Vasquez, Jincho Rivera, Sam Bazunga and Angel Ortiz to earn the title as the top team in the Central Section.
The Knights are currently 8-2 this year and will surely be contending for another Open Division title in 2022.
No. 5: Spring football?
Did anyone ever imagine high school football in the spring? Nope.
But, after a year of athletic lockdown, area high schools worked to put together shortened spring seasons where most teams played just five games. There were no sectional or state playoffs, but the players, coaches, parents and fans were content to have something after the previous 12 months turned the world upside down.
It was a chaotic spring season, with testing and cancellations and COVID-19 protocols.
St. Joseph was the top team in the spring, dominating opponents and going 5-0. Lompoc also went unbeaten and Santa Ynez, Righeti and Pioneer Valley both had solid seasons.
St. Joseph lineman Max Stineman was named the All-Area MVP.
Honorable Mention
Saints make win CIF XC title
The Santa Maria girls cross country team won a CIF championship last month, the first such title for the school.
Santa Maria makes CIF final baseball
The Saints nearly captured a baseball title in the spring, too, advancing to the CIF Central Section Division 4 final where they lost to Bakersfield Christian.
Balderas comeback
Karlos Balderas, the former Olympian and Santa Maria native, restarted his pro career with a pair of victories in 2021. He's set for his first fight of 2022 in Fresno on Feb. 5.
St. Joseph girls golf CIF title
The St. Joseph girls golf team repeated as CIF champions this past fall. It was the third golf title since the Knights moved to the Central Section, with two girls titles and one boys championship.
Photos: Righetti captures city's first CIF football title
