FONTANA — Kyle Busch left no doubt.
St. Patrick’s Day was going to be his day to celebrate at Fontana’s Auto Club Raceway.
The 33-year-old Las Vegas native dominated the 23rd annual Auto Club 400 to win his 200th career NASCAR race, joining the legendary Richard Petty as the only NASCAR racers in the exclusive 200-win club.
“All’ I do is win, win, win — no matter what,” Busch said to his crew over the radio after crossing the finish line as the celebration began.
“This feels just like (win) number one — feels like just yesterday. This Interstate Batteries Camry was awesome today. I’m glad we put on a heck of a show for the fans here in California at Auto Club Speedway,” Busch said after climbing out of his green race car in his green racing suit. “It takes green to get in Victory Lane today. Today’s is St. Patty’s Day. All these other guys were at a disadvantage. We were the only ones in green and the Green Machine was flying today.”
Busch’s 200 wins are spread across NASCAR’s three national series — Monster Energy Cup, Xfinity and the Gander Outdoor Truck series with Sunday’s win his 53rd in the Cup series — whereas Petty’s were all at the Cup level.
“In this day and age, with all the different eras we’ve been through, it’s really hard to compare who is the greatest (driver) of all time,” said Busch. “I just hope that at the end of my career that I’m in the conversation and I’m considered one of the greatest three or four.”
Busch was the greatest on Sunday, although Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski didn’t make it easy.
It only took Busch a dozen laps to move from his fourth place starting position into the lead.
Despite a crash at the end of stage one that brought out the caution flag, Busch was able to win that stage and then cruised to a win in stage two.
Busch ran into trouble for speeding exiting the pits on Lap 123 of the 200 lap race around the 2-mile oval that sent him back to the 17th spot.
It was eerily familiar to Saturday’s Xfinity race when an uncontrolled tire by his pit crew sent him to the back of the pack and cost Busch his shot at victory.
“That thought (that the penalty could cost him the race) certainly crosses your mind. We had a great racecar all day long,” said Busch. “I wasn’t sure how well we were going to be able to come through the field.”
“I wasn’t sure he’d be able to make it through the traffic,” said team owner Joe Gibbs. “He made a couple of moves and I thought ‘holy cow.’ I’m always amazed at the skill it takes to do what he did. He made a great charge.”
Logano and Keselowski took advantage of the miscue and battled it out for first place.
Busch steadily moved through the field and was in fifth place when the leaders went to pit road on lap 160 while Busch stayed on the track.
When the caution flag flew after Bubba Wallace blew a tire on the 165th lap, Busch headed to the pits and was able to finish the race on fresher tires than his nearest challengers.
On the 174th lap, Busch dove low on the track coming out of turn four, passing both Logano and Keselowski, and then opened up a two second lead that he was able to maintain to the finish line.
“We were a little off really all day,” said Keselowski. “We got a lot better from the first run until the end. I just could never get it right off turn two and it ended up costing us the race with 22 (Penske teammate Logano). I couldn’t stay in front.”
Logano finished second, followed by Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon.
There were only four cautions on the afternoon, the first coinciding with the end of stage one, the second after a four car crash, the third for the end of stage two and the fourth for debris on the track — the caution that helped Busch pit for the fresh tires that ended up helping him outrun his competition.
And 37 of the 38 drivers finished the race.
Clint Bowyer’s day was the only one that ended early when he had to pull out of the race after 130 laps with an overheating problem.