Here are the rosters for the 29th annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular. The girls game will tip off at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hancock College. the boys game will tip off approximately 20 minutes after that game is completed.
North squads are comprised of players from San Luis Obispo County. South teams are comprised of players from Northern Santa Barbara County.
North girls: Anika Meyer (San Luis Obispo), Jayci Bayne (Arroyo Grande), Ary Gonzales (Mission Prep), Maddy Witcher (Nipomo), LIly Svetich (San Luis Obispo), Julia Carney (San Luis Obispo), Janna Slover (Nipomo), Mia Gonzalez (Mission Prep), Catherine Talley (Arroyo Grande), Peyton Pelech (Arroyo Grande) and Jayden Loewens (Paso Robles). Coach: Dan Monroe (San Luis Obispo).
South girls: Corey Fowler (St. Joseph), Maddie Miller (St. Joseph), Jannet Cossio (Santa Maria), Alijah Paquet (Righetti), Marlie Jimenez (Orcutt Academy), Sona Slavikova (Santa Maria), Marlies COrtez (Santa Ynez), Niyah Thurman (Lompoc), Brianna Robles (Pioneer Valley), Alexa McCune (Cabrillo), Lita Wright (Santa Ynez), Kiki Dial (Cabrillo), Bella Robles (Lompoc). Coach: Tom Robb, Orcutt Academy.
North boys: Jordan Stowers (Templeton), Caleb Whalen (Arroyo Grande), Mark Vidal (Mission Prep), Will Tedone (Templeton), Carmelo Hernandez (Nipomo), Bryan Smith (Arroyo Grande), Tyson Offill (Morro Bay), Finley Hungerford (Mission Prep), Adasson Wright (San Luis Obispo). Coach: Kevin Hitchen, Nipomo. Assistants: Tyler Marsden (Nipomo), Garrett Ikeda (Nipomo).
South boys: Merek Mercado (Santa Ynez), Kainoa Keuma (St. Joseph), Andrew Villa (Lompoc), EJ Brinez (St. Joseph), Thomas Segel (Santa Maria), Genaro Morales (Santa Maria), Sly Espinosa (Santa Maria), Richard Matias (Valley Christian), Joon soo Lee (Righetti), Caleb Thomas (Righetti). Coach: Mike Alexander, SWOOSH Basketball.