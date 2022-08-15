There's been another twist in the story that is the Hancock College women's basketball coaching situation.

After being named the interim coach in June, Kari Duperron stepped down from her duties at Hancock citing personal reasons, the school announced Monday.

Duperron was named the interim coach earlier this year after longtime coach Cary Nerelli retired in May.

