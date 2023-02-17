Lompoc native Julian Araujo is heading to Barcelona after all.

The right-back who's spent his entire professional career with the LA Galaxy in the MLS, signed a permanent deal with the Spanish super club this week and was transferred Friday from the Galaxy to the La Liga's power.

Araujo made 100 appearances for the Galaxy after signing with them as a teenager. He made back-to-back MLS All-Star Games in 2021 and 2022.

Orcutt Academy girls advance in girls soccer playoffs

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0