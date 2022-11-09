110922 Josue Elena 01
Santa Maria High quarterback Josue Elena completed 22 of his 28 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of last week's playoff game at Madera South. He went 14-for-22 for 210 yards and two scores in the second.

 David DuBransky, Contributor

The Santa Maria football team's season ended last Friday night, but Saints junior quarterback Josue Elena nearly kept his team's campaign going.

Though No. 7 Santa Maria lost 40-34 at No. 2 Madera South in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs, Elena had a huge game. The 5-foot-7 junior completed 36 of his 50 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns. Elena threw one interception.

Elena completed 13 consecutive passes during a stretch that spanned parts of the second and third quarters.

