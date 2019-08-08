Santa Maria native Josh Rodriguez won the 57 kilograms championship at the Grand Prix of Spain freestyle wrestling event in Madrid recently.
Rodriguez edged Muhamad Ikromov of Tajikstan 13-11 in the first round. The Righetti High School graduate defeated Lignet Sadiku of Canada 7-2 in the quarterfinals, Viktor Lyzen of Germany 11-0 in the semifinals and Horst Lehr of Germany 6-2 in the championship match.
Matt Rodriguez, Josh's younger brother, finished fifth in the Greco Roman competition at the age group Nationals at Fargo, North Dakota, recently and earned high school All-American status.
The younger Rodriguez finished 2-2 in the freestyle at 152 pounds, then dropped down one weight class and went 6-2 in the Greco Roman competition to notch the fifth-place finish.
Dominic Mendez, Matt Rodriguez's Marvel Wrestling Academy teammate, went 5-2 in the freestyle competition and 3-1 in Greco Roman matches at the Nationals before he had to default his next match because of an injury to his nose.
Jeremy Oani, another Marvel Academy wrestler, finished 1-2 in the Freestyle competition at 94 pounds then went 3-2 at 88 pounds in Greco Roman competition.
Pioneer Valley Golf Tournament
The Pioneer Valley Golf Tournament will take place Sept. 22 at the Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo.
Entry fee is $350 for a team of four players, or $100 per person (entered as an individual). The fee includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, range balls, a hot dog lunch and a Santa Maria Tri-Tip dinner.
Prize money will be award to top teams, whoever hits the longest drive and who gets the closest to the pin on a par three.
There will be raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction. Proceeds will be designated to help support Pioneer Valley High School clubs and sports.
The cut off date for registration is Sept. 6.
For more information, and to register, contact tournament director Marcus Guzman at mguzman@smjuhsd.org, or by phone at (805) 264-4262. Checks should be made payable to PVHS Boosters.
Registration open YMCA soccer leagues
Registration for YMCA fall soccer leagues is open until Sept. 22.
Age groups are 3-5-year-olds and 6-9-year-olds. The season will run from Oct. 19 to Dec. 14. Games will take place in the YMCA's outdoor Arena soccer facility.
Registration fees are $70 for YMCA members and $90 for participants. Scholarships are available. For registration, visit smvymca.org or go to the YMCA front desk.
For more information, contact YMCA sports director Cathy Otero at cotero@smvymca.org or 1-805-937-8521.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking for people to fill the following coaching positions;
A head coach for the boys junior varsity water polo team, a head coach for the girls varsity water polo team, an assistant coach for the junior varsity baseball team and an assistant coach for the varsity baseball team.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Run for God 5K Challenge
The Run for God 5K Challenge, a free 12-week series of running and walking classes preparing attendees to compete in a 5K race, begins Saturday, Aug. 10 and runs through Nov. 23.
The group meets every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Harbor Church, located at 751 E. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
The class is for ages 14 and up. Graduation day culminates on Nov. 23 with the Turkey Trot 5K race at Jim May Park in Santa Maria.
For more information, call David Dantzer at (805) 937-0213.