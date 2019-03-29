FORT WORTH, Texas — The cat-and-mouse game continued Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.
So did the fiasco that has become NASCAR Monster Energy Cup qualifying.
After most of the Cup racers sat on the sidelines for the majority of qualifying two weeks ago at Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway, the drivers were at it again — or not at it again — when NASCAR returned to long-track racing in Fort Worth.
Only four cars hit the track at the beginning of the first fifteen minute qualifying session. The rest waited until the clock counted down to five minutes.
Only one driver, Daniel Suarez, rolled out at the beginning of the second, 10-minute session. The remaining 23 waited until there was just over one minute left on the countdown clock.
Suarez and Erik Jones took to the 1.5-mile tri-oval at the start of the third five-minute session with the rest of the top 12 waiting until there was just over one minute to go.
Jimmie Johnson won the pole for Sunday’s 23rd annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Johnson was the fastest in all three sessions.
“It is really weird, waiting like that, you’ve got to really be on your toes,” said Johnson. “You just have to make sure you show up at the track prepared. You can fall into a hole in qualifying if you don’t get the right draft to get you to the top of the board.”
Teammate William Byron will start second, giving Hendrick Motorsports both spots on the front row.
Chase Elliott will start third, followed by Suarez, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Hemric, Joey Logano, Ty Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Jones and Brad Keselowski.
Before the season began, NASCAR switched its Monster Energy Cup qualifying from individual qualifying on the longer tracks — having one Cup car on the track at a time — to pack qualifying where everyone hits the pavement at the same time.
But that led to an unusual situation in Fontana where the final dozen cars in the chase for the pole basically sat out the third and final qualifying run.
The last men standing sat on pit road until there was about one-minute left in that final qualifying round. When they did take off, none of them finished a lap before the clock ran out.
The race teams and fans didn’t like the outcome but it was all according to the rules.
To prevent it from happening again, NASCAR made some changes.
“I saw what our fans don’t want — the last 12 cars waiting until they can’t put a time on board,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR’s Vice President of Competition and Competition Administration, after Fontana qualifying ended. “I think we have to do better and I think we will definitely do some tweaks. I would say by Texas, we would have something different.”
Those tweaks took effect Friday.
Racers can no longer clog up the end of pit road, like commuters in a Los Angeles rush hour traffic jam.
They could still sit on pit road but had to leave at least one lane clear for any drivers who dared to roll out early onto the track.
And the racers had to get in at least one timed lap in each qualifying session or all their qualifying times would be erased and they’d be sent to the back of the field.
“It’s not really a huge change,” said Denny Hamlin. “We’re going to run it just like in California. Everyone is going to wait as long as they can, just leave a little earlier to get a lap in. No one wants to be first (on the track) — if you’re first, you’re worst.”
What the crowd saw was the cars rolling out onto pit road, line up in two distinct lanes while leaving the center of the road open for any daring driver willing to go it alone on a track where drafting is a key to high speeds and then — nothing, or almost nothing.
Bayley Curry, Corey LaJoie, Garrett Smithley and BJ McLeod waited just a few minutes before taking a shot at qualifying. None advanced past the first round.
The pack hit the track with five-minutes to go and a minute later had to park after Alex Bowman hit the wall coming out of turn 2.
The racing and clocked stopped with 3:49 left in the session.
When it re-started, everyone waited until the two-minute mark before heading out.
Johnson finished with the best time, followed by Jones and Austin Dillon.
"You just can't qualify these cars this way," said Kevin Harvick. "I love group qualifying but I laughed all the way out to the race track."
Round two; 10-minute session – nine-minute waiting game.
Suarez went out alone at the five-minute mark while the others watched.
At 1:10, the pack was finally back on the track — Johnson again was fastest to the finish, this time followed by Hemric and Logano.
There was less waiting in the final session, mostly because it was only five-minutes long.
Suarez shot off pit road right away, Jones followed 30-seconds later.
The rest didn’t start rolling until the 1:10 mark again with Johnson holding on for his 36th career pole.
“It was nice to be on the top of the charts all day long,” said Johnson. “Over my career, I feel a good Friday means a good race day. We still have Sunday’s race ahead of us. We’ll see how that pans out.”