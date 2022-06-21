Jake Steels makes the game of baseball look easy. He can hit for power, steal bases with ease and track down almost any fly ball in the outfield.
But his journey to the top of the game has been everything but easy.
Steels dominated at Hancock College in 2022. He hit .416 on the year and had 20 more hits than anyone else on the team. He had a .505 on-base percentage and slugged .633. He also stole 27 bases and was caught just once.
His stellar season caught the attention of the coaching staff at Cal Poly and Steels will play there the next two seasons. If he continues to excel there, he'll likely become a professional baseball player, just like his father James was in the 1980s.
Twelve months ago, Steels' future didn't look so bright. He played in 19 games at Hancock in a pandemic-shortened 2021 season, hitting just .218. His OBP was .368 and he slugged .309.
So how did Steels basically double his offensive numbers and land a spot on the roster at Cal Poly? Well, his mentality helped.
"I knew what my goals were," Steels said after making his commitment to Cal Poly official last month. "I wasn't going to let a little setback deter me from accomplishing what I wanted to."
"It's got to be a mix of confidence and hard work," Steels added. "I worked really hard in the offseason. I knew with my training that I had all the tools available for me to put the best year together. I kept putting the ball in play, kept getting lucky. That's how it goes sometimes."
Steels' obstacles go much deeper than a somewhat difficult season at Hancock in 2021. Steels was a senior two-sport standout at Righetti. His final high school football season was derailed by a serious leg injury in 2019. Steels was a dynamic receiver/cornerback for the Warriors who had 14 catches for 391 yards and four touchdowns before suffering a broken ankle in the sixth game of his senior season. (He also had seven interceptions as a junior).
On the baseball diamond, Steels hit .354 as a sophomore and .287 as a junior. He was able to play in six games as a senior after recovering from his ankle injury, batting .550 with 11 hits, nine runs and three doubles. Then came to the coronavirus pandemic that wiped out the rest of his final high school season.
By the time graduation came around, Steels was considering attending Fresno State and attempting to walk-on to the football or baseball teams there. Eventually, he settled in at Hancock.
"It was really hard for a minute," Steels said. "I just fought through it and I'm really happy I came to Hancock. They gave me an excellent opportunity to get better and better myself here. I've got nothing but great things to say about this program.
"It's amazing, this is what I've dreamed about since my freshman year of high school," Steels said of playing Division I baseball. "With all the obstacles that I've been through, it makes it even sweeter to finally be committed to a school that really wants me and I really want to go to."
Steels did have an extra resource through this process. That would be his father. James was a star football and baseball player at Santa Maria High. A running back, James led the Saints to the CIF Southern Section semifinals in football during the 1978 season. He was named the Northern League's co-MVP along with Casey Candaele, who played quarterback for the Lompoc Braves. (Larry Lee, Cal Poly's current baseball coach, played quarterback for San Luis Obispo High at the same time Steels was playing football at Santa Maria).
While playing for the Saints, James Steels was drafted in the seventh round by the San Diego Padres in June of 1979. He didn't immediately sign with the Padres and actually played football for a season at Hancock in the fall of that year, eventually joining the Padres in December of '79. James made his MLB debut as a 25-year-old rookie with the Padres in April of 1987. He played his final MLB game in May of 1989, collecting 24 hits in his MLB career.
"My dad means everything to me," Jake said. "He's helped me with everything since I've been able to walk. Through him sharing his experiences with me, it really helped me get an understanding of everything. Not even baseball, just life in general. Without him, I wouldn't be where I'm at today."
Steels plans on playing center field at Cal Poly. The Mustangs consistently see their players selected in the MLB Draft. In fact, Brooks Lee, Larry Lee's son and someone Steels played against in high school, will likely be chosen in the first five picks of this year's draft.
"I'm coming into an excellent program," Steels said of Cal Poly. "I expect to make them better as they help me expand my baseball career. Coach Lee is amazing up there. They recruited me to play centerfield, so I'll do that to the best of my ability."
Steels confirmed that his football days are definitely behind him.
"Unfortunately I had to give it up," he said of football. "I do miss it all the time. I decided to go down the path of baseball and I'm sticking to that decision."