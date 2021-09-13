Jacob Sanders scored three touchdowns and intercepted three passes as Valley Christian Academy's football team rolled to a 64-8 win over Frazier Mountain in Lebec on Saturday.
It was the season opener for the Lions. Frazier Mountain dropped to 0-3 on the season.
Sanders finished with 11 carries for 176 yards and three touchdowns for VCA. He also picked off those three passes and added a fumble recovery.
Sanders wasn't the only Lion to power VCA to a win. Josiah Heller had four carries for 48 yards and a touchdown, adding three sacks on defense.
Junior quarterback Sean Swain rushed for 22 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 3-of-6 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Tittes had two catches for 44 yards and a score and Caleb Young added 24 rushing yards and a score.
Freshman Tristan Fortier added 19 yards on two carries with a touchdown.
The Lions have a tough matchup on their schedule. They're set to host Lancaster Baptist Saturday at 3 p.m. The Eagles are 2-0 on the season and ranked fifth in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 8-man football poll that was released Monday.
College football
Hancock moves to 2-0
Colton Theaker's 33-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in regulation capped a 13-point comeback effort as Allan Hancock College survived in a 37-34 decision at San Bernardino Valley College.
SBVC (1-1) struck first in the opening frame after a five-yard rush found the end zone, but failed to complete a two-point conversion. The Bulldogs (2-0) responded early in the second quarter when Maurice Smith crossed the goal line on a five-yard run and took the lead after a successful PAT from Theaker. A lengthy 45-yard gallop down the field by the Wolverines at the end of the first half and a successful two-point conversion gave SBVC a 14-7 advantage at the intermission.
San Bernardino extended its lead midway through the third frame on a 54-yard run to the end zone before failing to complete another two-point conversion attempt, which left the Bulldogs trailing 20-7.
Momentum swayed in favor of Hancock on the next drive after Christian Erickson took an 87-yard kickoff return to the house and Theaker completed the extra point attempt. A steady defensive showing forced a three-and-out for the Wolverines, which led to a 22-yard scamper through the end zone by Zidane Thomas on the next drive that put Hancock on top.
The Wolverines scored once again in the final two minutes of the third quarter, but the Bulldogs bounced back with five seconds gone in the fourth frame after another touchdown on the ground from Smith.
Hancock faced a 34-27 deficit with just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation after SBVC recorded a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Hancock marched 45 yards down the field after putting together a six-play drive that ended with a four-yard run through the end zone by Thomas, which knotted the score at 34-34 with just over a minute remaining.
Hancock's defense took the field with 76 seconds on the clock and no timeouts but a sack from Loto Manogiamanu, a pass breakup from K'Hari Upshaw and a tackle-for-loss by Jesse Garza put the Wolverines in a fourth-and-long scenario on their own 25-yard line with just 11 ticks on the clock. Hancock took over on downs after San Bernardino opted for a pass play instead of a punt, which was smartly batted down to stop the time with two seconds remaining by Vic Garnes. Theaker, who was the hero of last week's overtime thriller, stepped in to seal the victory.
On the offensive side, the Bulldogs recorded 329 total yards on the night (159 passing / 170 rushing). Smith and Thomas led the ground attack with two touchdowns each. Smith finished the contest with 97 rushing yards while Thomas recorded 57 yards on eight carries. Jaleel Walker led a group of five receivers in the contest after notching 65 yards on six catches.
Esekielu Storer quarterbacked the offense and finished the contest with 159 passing yards, going 12-for-20 through the air.
Defensively, Hancock registered a season-high six sacks for a loss of 43 yards. The defensive squad was led by Jesse Garza's 11 tackles, which included 2.5 tackles for loss and 1/2 a sack. Andrew Lauritzen was next in line with six tackles, followed by five defenders that finished with five: EJ Barrera, LJ Vongsy, Adreian Stevenson, Jordan Fields and Justus Makainai.
Barrera and Jacquez McWilliams also recorded one interception each in the game.