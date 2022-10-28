102922 Weichinger POTW 01
Orcutt Academy's Isaiah Weichinger has been voted Player of the Week.

Isaiah Weichinger did plenty for the Orcutt Academy eight-man football team with the pass and with the run in the Spartans' regular season finale.

The Spartans lost a Sierra League game 46-36 at Laton on Oct. 20. However, Weichinger, Orcutt's senior quarterback, threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Weichinger also ran for 98 yards and a touchdown on just five carries.

Weichinger is the area Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 22. The Orcutt Academy quarterback-linebacker earned 1,969 votes of the more than 4,500 votes cast.

