Isaiah Weichinger did plenty for the Orcutt Academy eight-man football team with the pass and with the run in the Spartans' regular season finale.
The Spartans lost a Sierra League game 46-36 at Laton on Oct. 20. However, Weichinger, Orcutt's senior quarterback, threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Weichinger also ran for 98 yards and a touchdown on just five carries.
Weichinger is the area Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 22. The Orcutt Academy quarterback-linebacker earned 1,969 votes of the more than 4,500 votes cast.
Santa Maria running back-linebacker Javier Delgadillo was the runner-up with 1,381 votes.
Weichinger is the second consecutive Orcutt Academy player to earn the area POTW honor. Voters tabbed Spartans senior RB-DB Crescencio Perez as the Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 15.
Here is a rundown on the rest of the field for this week and their accomplishments.
Javier Delgadillo, Santa Maria RB-LB
Delgadillo had a big game on defense for the Saints as they beat crosstown rival Pioneer Valley for only the second time, 15-9, last Friday night in an Ocean League game at Pioneer Valley in front of an overflow crowd.
He made the play of the game on defense for Santa Maria when he tackled Pioneer Valley running back Anthony Arias on the Panthers 25 after a 19-yard gain. There was no one else between Arias and the Santa Maria end zone.
The Saints (4-6, 2-4) finished their regular season with the big win. This week was the Santa Maria bye week.
Dylan Fleming, St. Joseph LB, 785 votes
Fleming made six tackles and intercepted a pass as the Knights stayed unbeaten in the Mountain League with a 48-34 win against Lompoc at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
The win was the first in school history for the Knights against the Braves.
Malachi Jordan, Santa Maria WR, 266 votes
Jordan caught nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Santa Maria win at Pioneer Valley. The junior earned the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athlete of the Week award Monday for the week ending Oct. 22.
Jacob Sanders, Valley Christian Academy TB-S, 194 votes
Sanders ran for 112 yards and scored two touchdowns on nine carries as the Lions rolled to a 51-6 Coast Valley League eight-man win at home against San Luis Obispo Classical Academy.
The Lions (5-2, 3-1) wound up in a three-way tie with Coast Union and Cuyama Valley for the CVL championship.
Gabe Evans, Nipomo RB-LB, 125 votes
Evans rushed for 126 yards on 15 carries in his team's 34-12 Mountain League loss at Paso Robles. The teams played at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles.
Jose Gutierrez, Pioneer Valley MLB, 56 votes
Gutierrez had a big game for the Panthers last week and returned a Santa Maria fumble 50 yards for the Pioneer Valley touchdown.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB-DB-KR, 37 votes
Vargas ran for four touchdowns from scrimmage as St. Joseph beat Lompoc. He also ran a kickoff back 90 yards for a score, and made six tackles and intercepted a pass on defense.
Rudy Elizondo, Lompoc WR, 22 votes
Elizondo caught touchdown passes of 35 and 42 yards, and snared a two-point conversion pass, in the Braves' loss at St. Joseph.
Ben Walz, Arroyo Grande RB-LB, 13 votes
Walz rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 62-21 Mountain League win for the Eagles at Santa Ynez.
Daulton Beard, Santa Ynez WR
Beard, one of the top receivers in the Central Section, pulled in eight passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates' loss against Arroyo Grande.
Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB
Elena missed on just four of his 21 passes as he threw for 209 yards, including the 14-yard touchdown pass and the game-winner, a pass to Juan Rico that covered 65 yards, as the Saints won at Pioneer Valley.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.