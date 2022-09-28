When it comes to injuries, if it wasn't for bad luck, the 2022 Santa Ynez football team would have no luck at all.

"The injury bug bit us at the start of the season," veteran Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said after his team ran its record for the year to 4-1, 1-1 with a 31-11 Mountain League win at Righetti last Friday night.

Aidan Scott is among the Pirates sidelined. Scott, who is listed as a tight end-defensive end on the Pirates roster, is the second-leading Santa Ynez receiver, at 86 yards a game.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you