In sports parlance, "Next man up," means a backup needs to be prepared if a starter can't go.

For the Hancock College football team, Jackson Clavel was, well, the next man up when it came to who would be the Bulldogs starter at quarterback in their league opener.

Regular starter Esekielu Storer was injured. Storer's backup, Logan Mortansen who was the Hancock starter the week before, was ill. So the starter's job went to Clavel for the Bulldogs' home game Saturday against East Los Angeles.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

