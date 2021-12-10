Righetti’s Brian Monighetti returns an interception of a Liberty pass for the Warriors’ first touchdown during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final. Monighetti and the Warriors play at Atherton Sacred Heart Prep Saturday at 1 p.m. in the CIF State Division 5-A bowl game.
Righetti’s Brian Monighetti returns an interception of a Liberty pass for the Warriors’ first touchdown during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final. Monighetti and the Warriors play at Atherton Sacred Heart Prep Saturday at 1 p.m. in the CIF State Division 5-A bowl game.
Len Wood, Contributor
Righetti’s Elias Martinez catches a pass in front of a Liberty player during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final on Nov. 26.
Len Wood, Contributor
Righetti’s Elias Martinez runs after catching a pass against Liberty’s Dominic Castaneda (23) and Mitchell Sano (8) during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final on Nov. 26.
Both teams have charted similar paths this season. Sacred Heart is 7-7 after winning four playoff games as it entered the postseason with a 3-7 record.
Righetti is 6-8 on the season having won five playoff games after ending the regular season 1-8.
Neither team has really been challenged in the postseason. SHP beat Redding University Prep 20-0 in its regional win at home last week. The Gators beat Cupertino Homestead 51-28 for the Central Coast Section Division 4 title. They topped San Mateo Hillsdale 42-14 in the semifinals and Salinas Alisal 42-0 in the first round.
Righetti outscored its CIF Central Section Division 5 opponents 123-37 in four games, capped by a 34-7 win over Madera Liberty in the title game.
Righetti's Wing-T
The Warriors may have a tactical advantage in this game. They employ a somewhat rare style of offense with their Wing-T.
A unique offense can give unfamiliar defenses fits. The Wing-T features a heavy dose of misdirection and aims to wear teams down with its run game.
Righetti's offensive line has played well in the postseason, earning rave reviews from head coach Tony Payne, who was joyed to see the return of Malachi Broome, an All-Area First Team pick last season who missed all of the regular season with an injury.
Payne felt the offensive line was the difference-maker in the 34-7 win over Liberty in the Central Section final.
"Our offensive line executed and (offensive coordinator) Buddy Garcia called a great game plan," Payne said. "We kept it simple and pounded the rock."
In the win over University Prep last week, the Gators threw for 191 yards on just 12 attempts and rushed for 135 yards on 37 attempts.
Jack Herrell, a senior quarterback, went 6 for 12 for 191 yards and a touchdown, which was an 80-yarder to running back Andrew Latu. Herrell has completed 62 of 121 passes for 1,232 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.
Latu leads the Gators with 678 yards rushing on 120 carries with 13 touchdowns. Luis Mendoza has 620 yards on 101 carries with 10 touchdowns this season.
The Gators have averaged about 175 yards rushing and 140 yards passing per game this season. They've rushed 428 times for 2,439 yards and 35 touchdowns on the year.
Zach Freire is the team's top receiver with 488 yards on 27 catches with four touchdowns. Jake York has 25 catches for 457 yards on the season.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Junior Shay O'Kelly has been credited with 182 total tackles this year, with 130 of them solo.
Carter Shaw, John Chung and Luke de Grosz share the team lead in interceptions with two each.
Martinez's impact
Righetti has a rugged, methodical offense, but the Warriors also have athletes. Elias Martinez is the best of the bunch.
The senior wideout/defensive back is probably the best athlete to play football in the Santa Maria Valley and one of the top athletes on the Central Coast.
"Elias Martinez is the best athlete around, I think that's obvious to everybody," Payne said of Martinez.
Martinez scored on a 39-yard touchdown run for Righetti's first score last week in the 14-7 win over Irvine Northwood to win the CIF SoCal Div. 5-A regional. He caught a touchdown pass against Liberty in the Central Section final. He had an interception and a touchdown run against Coalinga and another interception against Atascadero in the playoffs.
Star power
The Gators feature star defensive back Carter Shaw, who's the son of Stanford football coach David Shaw.
According to the San Jose Mercury News, Carter Shaw re-injured his knee on a punt return last week and was on crutches after the game. His status for Saturday's game is unknown.
Shaw, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior, has recorded 49 tackles and the two interceptions this season.
Sacred Heart Prep?
The school is located in the Bay Area town of Atherton, which is a part of San Mateo County.
Tuition for the high school tops out around $40,000 per year. Atherton is known as one of the wealthiest communities in the United States. The Gators have won five CIF Central Coast Section titles, with the most recent being in 2015. They are coached by Mark Grieb.
Central Section's strong showing
Righetti is one of five Central Section teams to make a state final this weekend.
Bakersfield Liberty is playing Gardena Serra, Visalia Central Valley Catholic is playing Kentfield Marin Catholic, Bakersfield Independence is playing San Marin and Morro Bay is playing McArthur Fall River.
CalPreps' computer formula was used to determine the divisions in the CIF sectional playoffs this year. CalPreps also makes projections using its computer formula and has Sacred Heart Prep beating Righetti 28-10 Saturday. Though, Righetti fans can rest assured the projection also had Northwood beating Righetti 27-21 last week.
Those who are unable to make the trip, can watch the game online for a fee at nfhsnetwork.com.
Photos: Righetti trounces Coalinga, will host Ridgeview in semifinals
111221 RHS CIF 01.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 02.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 03.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 04.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 05.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 06.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 07.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 08.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 09.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 10.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 11.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 12.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 13.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 14.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 15.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 16.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 17.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 18.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 19.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 20.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 21.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 22.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 23.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 24.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 25.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 26.JPG
Updated
111221 RHS CIF 27.JPG
Updated
Photos: Righetti rolls past Ridgeview and into title game
Ryan Boivin 02
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 02.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 03.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 04.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 05.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 06.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 07.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 08.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 09.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 10.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 11.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 12.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 13.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 14.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 15.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 16.JPG
Updated
Photos: Righetti captures city's first CIF football title
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-01.JPG
Updated
Righetti state final 01
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-03.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-04.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-05.JPG
Updated
Righetti Abel McCormack 01
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-07.JPG
Updated
Righetti state final 02
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-09.JPG
Updated
Righetti Abel McCormack 02
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-11.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-12.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-13.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-14.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-15.JPG
Updated
Righetti state inal 02
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-17.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-18.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-19.JPG
Updated
Ryan Boivin 01
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-21.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-22.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-23.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-24.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-25.JPG
Updated
112621_Liberty_Righetti-FB-26.JPG
Updated
Photos: Righetti hosts Atascadero in CIF Playoff game