Bennett Pearigen

 Contributed

Santa Ynez High School seniors Zackery Bennet and Tabitha Pearigen have each been awarded a $2,000-per-year scholarship from the Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach and Cloverlane Foundation.

The two were awarded the scholarship Wednesday at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.

As long as Bennet and Pearigen stay in the military, they will receive the scholarship every year. In addition, if they choose to continue with school after the military, the scholarship will continue.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

