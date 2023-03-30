Santa Ynez High School seniors Zackery Bennet and Tabitha Pearigen have each been awarded a $2,000-per-year scholarship from the Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach and Cloverlane Foundation.
The two were awarded the scholarship Wednesday at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.
As long as Bennet and Pearigen stay in the military, they will receive the scholarship every year. In addition, if they choose to continue with school after the military, the scholarship will continue.
Both have signed with the United States Coast Guard for a six-year commitment.
Pearigen is a four-year water polo player and swimmer at Santa Ynez. She holds the girls water polo school record for most goals in a single season. Pearigen holds six individual school swim records, in the 100 freestyle, 200 free, 500 free, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 200 Individual Medley.
Bennet is also a four-year water polo player and swimmer. He is the captain of the Santa Ynez boys swim team.
