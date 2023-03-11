At the age of 12, Santa Maria Valley resident Shai-Ann Valadez has played several softball positions and has proven herself at all of them.

She can hit pretty well too.

Shai-Ann Valadez is the daughter of Lorie Valadez, nee Lori Robles, who was a tennis standout at Santa Maria High School and Hancock College. In February, Shai-Ann Valadez, who bats and throws right-handed, tried out, and qualified for, the USA Softball All-American Games for the second straight year. Valadez made the 12-Under USA team.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you