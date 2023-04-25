Balderas and Pena said the teenager has a record of 43-7 so far. "His wins have come by a pretty balanced combination of decisions and knockouts," said David Balderas.
Pena trains four days a week and puts in plenty of roadwork in addition to his time in the makeshift boxing gym at his training site.
"I run four miles before training on every training day," he said.
When it comes to juggling his training and schoolwork, "I just try to schedule my time," Pena said.
Pena will compete at a boxing show April 28 in Los Angeles then that will be it for his competitive boxing for a few months.
"The boxing show is to set Miguel up for the nationals, which will take place in Texas in July," said David Balderas.
Photos: The Balderas brothers' From the Vault
Santa_Maria_Times_Thu__Jul_19__2012_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Thu__Jul_19__2012_ (1).jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Jul_25__2007_ (2).jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Jul_25__2007_ (1).jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Sep_14__2008_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Thu__Jan_28__2010_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Thu__Jan_28__2010_ 2.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Jan_17__2015_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Aug_7__2016_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Fri__Aug_12__2016_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Aug_13__2016_ (1).jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Aug_13__2016_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Aug_10__2016_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Aug_24__2016_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Aug_28__2016_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Tue__Apr_11__2017_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Tue__Aug_1__2017_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Tue__Feb_13__2018_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Dec_9__2015_.jpg
Updated
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Jul_26__2017_.jpg
Updated
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.