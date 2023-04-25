042423 Miguel Pena 01
Righetti freshman Miguel Pena won the 114-pound division at the Junior Olympics boxing tournament in Compton earlier this month. He also earned the Outstanding Boxer award for the 15-16 age division.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Righetti freshman Miguel Pena made an impressive showing at the Junior Olympics boxing tournament in Compton earlier this month.

His showing was so impressive, in fact, that he won the 114-pound division in his age classification and earned the Outstanding Boxer award for the 15-16 age division.

Pena trains at The Balderas School of Boxing in Santa Maria, the same site professional boxer, and former Olympian, Karlos Balderas, a Santa Maria native, still trains at.

