If the young Cabrillo girls basketball team is to make a playoff run in its first season as a member of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section, it appears the Conquistadores are going to do it with defense.

Cabrillo is 2-3 on the young season. The Conquistadores have not given up more than 46 points in a game.

The Conqs beat Santa Ynez 51-22 and Lompoc Valley rival Lompoc 34-22 after dropping their season opener. The Conquistadores out-scored the Braves 12-1 in the fourth quarter on Bryan Ayer Court at Lompoc's Paisola Pavilion to win the 2022 version of the Lompoc Valley rivalry.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you