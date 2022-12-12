The Righetti boys basketball team in general and Yash Patel in particular had a big four games at the Kingsburg Tournament last week.
The Warriors (4-1) won the tournament championship and Patel, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10, was the tournament MVP.
Righetti completed its 4-0 run through the tournament by beating Tulare Mission Oak 65-57 Friday and host Kingsburg 65-58 in the championship game Saturday.
The Warriors will play at Paso Robles at 6:15 p.m. Thursday night in a non-league game.
Tulare Mission Oak 72, Pioneer Valley 61
Jace Gomez scored a game high 33 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Pioneer Valley, but the Panthers (0-9) lost to the Hawks in a non-league game at Pioneer Valley Friday night.
Anthony Jackson and Malakai Rodriguez led balanced Mission Oak scoring with 15 points each. Daniel Gonzalez put in 14 points, and Kenny Jackson had 12. Levi Jimenez pulled down 11 rebounds for the Hawks.
Taro Kobara Optimist Tournament
Porterville 65, Santa Ynez 58
The Pirates (4-3) lost to the Panthers in their final tournament game.
Caleb Cassidy had a big double-double for Santa Ynez, scoring 23 points and pulling down 20 rebounds. Jackson Ollenburger had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Ikenna Ofaeli snared 10 rebounds and scored seven points for the Pirates.
During a busy tournament weekend for the Titans (4-5), they lost to Thousand Oaks 80-41 Friday, then split two Saturday games. Nipomo lost to Porterville 51-35 then beat Valley Christian Academy 75-62.
No other details were available.
The Cabrillo and Lompoc girls basketball teams both split two games at this tournament.
Cabrillo (4-4) beat San Luis Obispo 36-30 Friday and lost to Bakersfield Christian 44-28 Saturday. Angie Gonzalez scored 14 points and Rylie Jenkins had 11 as the Conquistadores beat the Tigers.
Bakersfield Christian's Eagles beat the Conqs behind 13 points by Keeley Harris and 11 by Jordyn Toler. Jenkins scored nine points for Cabrillo.
Lompoc (2-8) beat host Atascadero 59-16 Saturday after losing to Paso Robles 39-32 the day before. Makayla Figuereo scored 14 points against Paso Robles. Lompoc stats for the Atascadero game were unavailable.
Pioneer Valley (3-0-3) played Visalia El Diamante to a 1-1 draw then beat Visalia Redwood 4-0 in non-league action at Pioneer Valley Saturday.
Javier Villafan scored for Pioneer Valley in the Panthers' Saturday opener. Roberto Marquez scored for El Diamante's Miners.
Luis Cortez, Caleb Toledo, Jaime Gutierrez and Jose Rodriguez all scored for Pioneer Valley in its win against Redwood.
Meanwhile, Santa Maria (6-2-0) also played against Redwood and El Diamante Saturday, at Santa Maria. The Saints lost to Redwood 2-1 then edged El Diamante 4-3.
Righetti's boys played three games at a tournament, which was unspecified on the Righetti Maxpreps.com schedule at press time. The Warriors (2-3-3) beat Rosamond 4-0, tied Taft 2-2 and played to a 0-0 draw against Tehachapi.
At the Jim Inglis Soccer Classic at Lemoore, Nipomo (1-5-0) fell 3-1 against Fresno Roosevelt Friday and 3-2 to Porterville Monache Saturday.
Bakersfield Highland Tournament
Orcutt Academy (3-1-1) suffered its first loss of the year, 2-1 to host Highland, Saturday then nipped Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 2-1 Saturday.
Sydney Madison scored all three Spartans goals during the two games.
Righetti (5-2-0), Pioneer Valley (1-8-0) and Nipomo (0-6-3) each played in tournaments, the names of which were not specified on their Maxpreps.com schedules at press time.
Righetti beat El Diamante 3-1 then lost to Arroyo Grande 2-0. Jade Webber and Ella Janzen scored for Arroyo Grande in that one.
Pioneer Valley lost 1-0 to Santa Maria Friday, 3-1 to Tulare Mission Oak Saturday then took a Saturday forfeit loss against Taft. The reason the Panthers had to forfeit the game was unknown at press time.
Nipomo fell to Bakersfield Frontier 1-0 Friday, tied Mission Oak 0-0 Saturday then lost 1-0 to Bakersfield Mira Monte later that day.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.