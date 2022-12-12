121222 Righetti Hoops Kingsburg 01

The Righetti boys basketball team won the Kingsburg Tournament last week, going 4-0 in the process. 

The Righetti boys basketball team in general and Yash Patel in particular had a big four games at the Kingsburg Tournament last week.

The Warriors (4-1) won the tournament championship and Patel, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10, was the tournament MVP.

Righetti completed its 4-0 run through the tournament by beating Tulare Mission Oak 65-57 Friday and host Kingsburg 65-58 in the championship game Saturday. 

