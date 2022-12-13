121322 OAHS HOOPS 01.jpeg
Orcutt Academy's Roman Torrez, left, and Isaiah Weichinger are two key players for the Spartans this season. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Orcutt Academy boys basketball squad has never been the tallest of teams, but the Spartans have typically had some impact players with height in the post.

That's not the case this year.

"Our style of play is very similar to what it has been, but we're a little smaller than we have been in the past so we're relying more on the outside shot," said veteran Orcutt Academy coach Ryan Smalley.

