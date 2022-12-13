The Orcutt Academy boys basketball squad has never been the tallest of teams, but the Spartans have typically had some impact players with height in the post.
That's not the case this year.
"Our style of play is very similar to what it has been, but we're a little smaller than we have been in the past so we're relying more on the outside shot," said veteran Orcutt Academy coach Ryan Smalley.
The Spartans, off to a 3-5 start following a tough 76-67 loss to McFarland, will be going after more non-league wins before they start their Ocean League campaign with a Jan. 3 game at their home site, Lakeview Junior High School, against Santa Maria.
"Roman Torrez has been one of our leaders this year so far," said Smalley. "He can hit the outside shot. Defensively, he does a little bit of everything for us. It's the same thing with Isaiah Weichinger.
"Roman and Isaiah are senior leaders for us."
Torrez, a third-year varsity player, is averaging 9.0 points a game and has given the Spartans solid outside shooting. Weichinger, in his second year on the varsity, is second on the team in rebounds at 7.2 a game despite being all of 5-foot-9 inches tall.
Juniors Santiago Predazzi and Trenton Buzard lead the team in scoring and rebounds respectively. Predazzi averages 14.8 points and Buzard averages 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds a game.
Torrez said, "I would say we've definitely changed the offense - more outside shooting since we don't have the size we've had before.
"We definitely have to keep the offense uptempo. But we have to adjust to what the defense gives us, and everybody has to execute as best we can."
Weichinger joined the Orcutt basketball team after a solid season at quarterback for the football team. Weichinger completed 58 of his 115 passes for 976 yards on the season.
He threw 14 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. Weichinger also ran for three scores.
"A little bit," he replied when asked if it was an adjustment playing basketball after playing football.
"Basketball's more elegant than football. There's definitely a little more finesse involved."
Still, "It took me just a couple games to get in the swing of things," during this basketball season, Weichinger said.
"We'll hit our stride. I feel confident in our team this year. Once we all start clicking, we'll be on a roll."
The Spartans were set to play SLO Classical Academy Tuesday night.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.