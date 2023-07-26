St. Joseph is the inaugural Times Area Schools Boys Sweepstakes winner for the 2022-23 school year.

The Knights rode three league championships and a huge campaign for the St. Joseph boys basketball team to strike gold with 51 points.

Second-place Pioneer Valley took silver with 46.3 points. Third-place Righetti earned bronze with 39, besting strong bids by Cabrillo (35.3 points) and Lompoc (33) to crack the top three.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

