St. Joseph is the inaugural Times Area Schools Boys Sweepstakes winner for the 2022-23 school year.
The Knights rode three league championships and a huge campaign for the St. Joseph boys basketball team to strike gold with 51 points.
Second-place Pioneer Valley took silver with 46.3 points. Third-place Righetti earned bronze with 39, besting strong bids by Cabrillo (35.3 points) and Lompoc (33) to crack the top three.
Eligible schools included Nipomo to the north, and Lompoc Valley and Santa Ynez Valley schools to the south. The 2022-23 school year marked the first for Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez in the CIF Central Section after they moved from the Southern Section.
Schools earned 10 points for each league championship. A shared league title was worth five points, a three-way share of a league championship was worth 3.3, etc. In team sports such as football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, tennis and water polo, squads earned two points for each playoff win, with a bonus of five points for a Central Section divisional championship.
Teams earned two additional points for each win in the regionals. Points were also awarded for placings in various other sports.
The St. Joseph boys basketball team garnered 27 points, the most of any area team. The Knights roared through a 14-0 Mountain League campaign to get 10 points for the league title then ran the table in the Division 1 playoffs to earn 11 more.
Coach Tom Mott's squad earned six additional points in the Open Division Northern Regional (the first-round bye was worth two points for the Knights, as wins in the regional semis and final were) before falling in the state title game.
The St. Joseph football and volleyball teams each racked up 10 points with a league title. The baseball team scored four more with two playoff wins.
Pioneer Valley made it to the postseason in three fall sports, and that helped the Panthers to second place. Underdog Pioneer Valley won the Division 3 cross country championship, the first sectional divisional title in program history, for 11 points. Every runner on the team ran his personal best in the Division 3 title meet at Woodward Park in Fresno.
The Panthers football team scored another school first, the first sectional divisional title game appearance in program history. Three Division 5 playoff wins earned the Panthers six points.
The water polo team notched yet another school program first with a postseason appearance. Pioneer Valley won twice in the Division 3 playoffs for four points, and 21 total for the Panthers in the fall.
The tennis team scored 10 more points for Pioneer Valley with the first league championship in program history. The baseball team shared the Ocean League title with Cabrillo and Atascadero and tacked on two playoff wins for 7.3 points total.
The Pioneer Valley soccer team notched six points, winning three playoff games before falling 2-0 to Santa Maria in overtime in the Division 2 title game. The volleyball team rounded out the Pioneer Valley scoring with a first-round playoff win.
The Righetti track team gave the Warriors a big boost, earning 10 points for winning at the Santa Barbara County Championships and five more for winning the City meet at Righetti's Warrior Stadium. The soccer team, with its Ocean League title and two playoff wins, garnered 14 points, and the baseball team racked up 10 more by winning the Mountain League championship.
Cabrillo and Lompoc, with particularly strong showings in water polo and cross country respectively, made it close for third. Cabrillo's Division 3 championship and a shared Ocean League title in water polo were worth a combined 16 points. The Lompoc cross country team, with its Ocean League title and runner-up finish in Division 2, also notched 16 points.
The Cabrillo golf team gave the Conquistadores 10 points by winning the Ocean League championship. The baseball team garnered 9.3 with a three-way share of the league championship and three wins in the playoffs.
The Lompoc soccer team earned 11 points for the Braves by winning the Division 4 championship. The baseball team won twice in the playoffs, and the basketball team won once.
Other schools scoring points included Dunn (16 points), Valley Christian Academy (15.3), Santa Ynez (15), Santa Maria (13), Nipomo (11) and Orcutt Academy (six).