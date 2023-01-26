The St. Joseph girls soccer team rolled into its Mountain League season with a 9-0 non-league campaign.

The Knights took a lot of shots during their first two league games. Not many went in. St. Joseph lost its league opener 2-1 at Paso Robles then tied Santa Maria 1-1 at Santa Maria for an 0-1-1 league start.

St. Joseph (15-1-1, 6-1-1) has won six straight since. Senior midfielder Grace Mensah scored on a free kick during the first few minutes of her team's home league game against Santa Ynez Tuesday night then tallied again in the second half. The Knights beat the Pirates 4-1.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

