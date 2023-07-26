Water Polo divisions 2023 01

The 2022 Cabrillo boys water polo team made its mark in its school's first academic year as a member of the CIF Central Section by winning the Division 3 championship. The Conquistadores are in base Division 3 for the 2023-24 school year, though it is not a guarantee that they will stay there.

The Conquistadores are in base Division 3 for the 2023-24 school year, though it is not a guarantee that they will stay there. Central Section teams can be moved up or down a maximum of one division from their base divisions for the playoffs.

Central Section teams must garner an overall winning percentage of at least .300 to qualify for the post-season.  

