The Righetti baseball team's winning streak is now in double digits.
The Warriors (13-5) racked up at least one hit in every inning Wednesday in a 15-5 rout of Merced (3-10) in a first-round game of the Central Coast Classic for their 10th straight win.
The entire tournament is taking place at Righetti High School. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Righetti second baseman Tobin Thomas was 2-for-2 in his team's 13-0 win at Templeton last Friday, and Thomas was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI Wednesday. Thomas scored three times.
"I like the ball low in the strike zone, and I've been getting them low and inside lately," said Thomas.
"I try to stay away from the pitches that are high in the zone. Those are my kryptonite."
Righetti racked up a total of 14 hits against three Merced pitchers. Nine Warriors had at least one hit, and Adrian Santini, Ben Munoz and Cash Carter all had two. Brodie Miller had three RBIs, via a two-run single in the third inning and a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.
Warriors starting pitcher Jacob McMillan cruised through a scoreless three innings. The Bears scored all their runs in the fourth inning, with Riley Dickey hitting a grand slam over the left field fence to bring Merced within 10-5.
Righetti brought up a string of pinch hitters in the bottom of the inning, and they helped the Warriors get to their 10-run margin. Blake Thayer singled in one run, Aidan Moore singled home another then Alex Robles scored on errant throw, Thayer came home on a passed ball and Moore scored on a wild pitch.
Thomas said he is looking forward to the Warriors playing teams with solid records the rest of the tournament.
Righetti was slated to play Turlock Pitman at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Westlake Village Westlake at 4 p.m. that day, and Newbury Park at 1 p.m. Friday in the host team's last tournament appearance.
Going into the tournament, those three teams were a combined 32-15-2.
"Playing good teams like those will definitely help us down the road and get ready for the playoffs," said Thomas.
In other Central Coast Classic games Wednesday, Westlake beat Pitman 6-1 and Newbury Park defeated La Quinta 7-2.
Tuesday, April 11
Nipomo Tournament
Pioneer Valley 8, Redding University Prep 2
Josue Garcia had three hits, all doubles, and drove in two runs, Zach Saucedo drove in two more and the Panthers won at Pioneer Valley for the second time in the tournament.
Pioneer Valley starter Andy Morales, Alex Garcia and Ethan Estrada combined on a two-hitter. Morales pitched one inning, Garcia worked four and Estrada pitched the last two.
Cabrillo 6, Lompoc 3
Landon Mabery had a big day at bat as the Conquistadores beat their Lompoc Valley rival in a tournament game at Pioneer Valley.
Mabery had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Neither Gabe Barraza nor Spencer Gallimore had a hit for the Conquistadores, but Barraza had three RBIs and Gallimore had one. Gallimore walked three times.
Cabrillo starter Gage Mattis pitched 6.1 innings, allowing two runs and striking out seven.
Jacob Escobedo had two hits and an RBI for the Braves, and Matt Kovach and Trevor Jure had two hits each. Kovach drove in two runs.
Torrance Bishop Montgomery 7, Nipomo 4
Brody Cuellar doubled and drove in a run, and the Knights beat the host team at Nipomo.
Aden Willis had two RBIs for the Titans.
Non-league
St. Joseph 8, Fresno Central 1 (9 innings)
The Knights (11-9) snapped a 1-1 tie and struck for seven runs in the top of the ninth at Fresno Central to beat the Grizzlies (9-10).
Hunter Hammond racked up three hits and two RBIs for the Knights, and Andrew Carbajal drove in two runs. Hammond, the starting pitcher, pitched two innings. Omar Reynoso worked the last seven in relief, allowing one run on two hits. Reynoso struck out 10 and walked one.
Softball
St. Joseph 4, El Segundo 0
The Knights mustered only six hits against Eagles junior Hailey Wantz but did enough on offense to back up St. Joseph sophomore pitcher Taylor Mediano for the Knights to get a non-league win at El Segundo.
Mediano gave up just two hits. She and Wantz both pitched a complete game.
Six Knights had one hit apiece. CharliRay Escobedo doubled and drove in a run.
The Knights moved to 11-4. The Eagles dropped to 8-9.
Boys tennis
Orcutt Academy 6, Santa Ynez 3
The Spartans won four of six singles sets and two of three doubles sets to take a Mountain League win at Hancock College.
Sean Fina, at No. 2 singles, Etienne Maletz at No. 4, Matthew Fina at No. 5 and Jack Rhyne at No. 6 all garnered a singles win for Orcutt Academy. Matthew and Luke Fina won at No. 2 doubles for the Spartans, and David Salvador and Illrian Traga won at No. 3.
Bryce Wilczak and Tyler Rose gave the Pirates their points Tuesday. Wilczak won at No. 1 singles, Rose won at No. 3, and Wilczak and Rose teamed for a win at No. 1 doubles.