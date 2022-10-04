Nine candidates are in the field for the area football Player of the week for the week ending Oct. 1.

Here is a rundown on the nine, with a summary of their accomplishments. A different player each week has won the area POTW honor thus far this year.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you