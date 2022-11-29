With a stiff wind blowing in from the west, Acosta kicked the winning field goal in overtime from 45 yards out as Hancock edged Moorpark 20-17 in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock College Saturday. The Bulldogs won a bowl game for the third straight time.
Latrell Brown, Hancock football
The Bulldogs season rushing leader racked up 158 yards on 18 carries to help the Bulldogs to the win over the Raiders Saturday. Brown scored on a 66-yard run in the third quarter for the first points of the game.
Andrew Lauritzen, Hancock football
The defensive end capped a solid season for the Bulldogs with a strong game Saturday and blocked a Moorpark field goal try in the first half of regulation.
Allan Jimenez, Pioneer Valley football
Jimenez rushed for a team-high 106 yards in a 27-13 Pioneer Valley loss at Atascadero in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 5 championship game last Friday night. The Panthers, after winning three straight playoff games, including two at higher seeds, made their first appearance in a sectional divisional title game that evening.
Pioneer Valley was seeded No. 8 in the Division 5 playoffs. Atascadero was seeded No. 2. Pioneer Valley edged No. 1, and then-unbeaten Bishop Union 9-7 in the quarterfinals then rallied in the fourth quarter to win 16-13 at No. 4 Templeton in the semis.
The PV linebacker had a big game Friday night, including making a diving interception in the first quarter that set up the second Panthers score.
Mallory Branum, Hancock women's basketball
Branum scored a game-high 16 points as the Bulldogs rolled to a 69-40 win against Reedley in Hancock's Nov. 22 home opener.
Kayla Taylor, Hancock women's basketball
Taylor, with a game-high 17 rebounds, nearly notched a double-double against Reedley. Taylor scored eight points. She also blocked six shots.
Gavin Edick, Valley Christian Academy boys basketball
Edick earned a double-double, with 14 points and 13 rebounds, as the Lions won their season opener, 59-41 against Orcutt Academy at VCA Nov. 22.
Roman Torrez, Orcutt Academy boys basketball
Though the Spartans lost to the Lions, Torrez scored a game-high 20 points.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.