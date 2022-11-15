The Pioneer Valley High School and Hancock College football teams each scored big wins last week, and two players from each squad are in the running for area Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12.
No. 8 Pioneer Valley upset previously unbeaten No. 1 Bishop Union 9-7 at Bishop Union Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 5 Playoffs. Hancock won 13-7 at Bakersfield Saturday to earn a three-way share of the Northern League championship.
Meanwhile, No. 9 Arroyo Grande lost 35-14 at No. 1 Mission Prep, a Mountain League rival, in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division 3 playoffs Thursday night. Nonetheless, two Eagles are in the running for POTW honors.
Here is a summary of the six players in contention this week, along with their accomplishments.
Lucan Brafman, Pioneer Valley Kicker-Punter
On a bitterly cold night, Brafman kicked the winning field goal, a 36-yarder in the third quarter. The Brafman field goal gave the Panthers a 9-0 lead, and they staved off the Broncos from there.
Allan Jimenez, Pioneer Valley RB-CB-FS
Jimenez scored the Pioneer Valley touchdown in the first half and helped the Panthers hold a Broncos rushing attack that had averaged 207.4 yards a game to 85 yards on 33 tries Thursday night.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The Bulldogs racked up eight sacks in their win at Bakersfield, and Mauigoa had 4.5 of them, including two on successive plays as the Renegades were trying to rally from a 13-7 deficit. No one scored after the Renegades pulled within six at the 11:47 mark off the fourth quarter.
Jordan Fields, Hancock LB
The Righetti High School graduate made nine solo tackles and was in on two more as the Bulldogs defense turned in a clutch performance at the most crucial time of the year.
Jacob Angulo, Arroyo Grande RB-DB
Angulo made five solo tackles and was in on five more Thursday night.
Tanner Quaresma, Arroyo Grande RB
Quaresma made four solo tackles and was in on six more Thursday evening.
Photos: St. Joseph has its way with Clovis East
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas carries the ball during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 1 playoff game against Clovis East.
Len Wood, Contributor
St. Joseph's Collin Fasse stretches out for a pass in the corner of the end zone during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 1 playoff game against Clovis East. The Knights won 41-6.
Len Wood, Contributor
St. Joseph’s Aiden Carreno forces Clovis East’s Tyus Miller to pass, resulting in a Knight interception and return for touchdown.
Len Wood, Contributor
St. Joseph’s Jeremiah Philson intercepts a Clovis East pass and returns it for a touchdown.
Len Wood, Contributor
St. Joseph’s Caleb Murawski catches a pass over Clovis East’s Fresno Moua.
Len Wood Contributor
St. Joseph’s Darian Mensah celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against Clovis East in the first half. Mensah and the Knights play at Bakersfield Liberty in the quarterfinals.
Len Wood, Contributor
St. Joseph’s Dylan Fleming dives in to recover a fumble from Clovis East’s Joshua De La Cruz.
Len Wood Contributor
St. Joseph’s Carter Vargas gets past Clovis East’s Camron Runderson to score a Knight touchdown.
Len Wood Contributor
St. Joseph’s Dylan Fleming and Mark Pullman stop Clovis East ball carrier Lamaj Travis.
Len Wood Contributor
St. Joseph’s Collin Fasse catches a pass in front of a Clovis East defender.
Len Wood Contributor
St. Joseph’s Anthony Vargas runs after catching a pass to convert on third down against Clovis East’s Xavior Garcia.
Len Wood Contributor
St. Joseph’s Makai Sat tries to sack Clovis East’s Tyus Miller.
Len Wood Contributor
Clovis East’s Fresno Moua breaks up a pass to St. Joseph’s Dylan Crisp.
Len Wood Contributor
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor calls in instructions against Clovis East.
Len Wood Contributor
St. Joseph’s Darian Mensah passes under pressure from Clovis East’s Caleb Solis and Rocky Koontz.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: Pioneer Valley routs Delano in playoff game
Pioneer Valley defender Jaylen Yap takes out Delano High's Roberto Garcia (24) with a diving tackle during Friday night's CIF Central Section playoff game.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez (in black) is stopped by Delano defender Joan Maldonado (11) during Friday night's CIF Central Section game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez (in black) drives the ball upfield during Friday night's CIF Central Section game against Delano High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley wide receiver Elias Giddings catches a pass from quarterback Alex Garcia during Friday night's CIF Central Section game against Delano High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley quarterback Alex Garcia prepares to fire the ball deep during Friday night's CIF Central Section game against Delano High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley's Pepe Gonzalez (17) tries to bring down Delano High's Jayden Gurrola during Friday night's CIF Central Section playoff game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Delano High running back Victor Arroyo (21) is stopped by a host of Pioneer Valley Panthers during Friday night's CIF Central Section game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Delano High's Jayden Gurrola (1) is tackled by Pioneer Valley's Andrew Eberhard (2) during Friday night's CIF Central Section Football game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Delano High's Jayden Gurrola (in white) is tackled by Pioneer Valley's Andrew Eberhard (2) during Friday night's CIF Central Section Football Championship game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley running back Anthony Arias races upfield during Friday night's CIF Central Section Football Championship game against Delano High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley's Andrew Eberhard (2) tries to pull down Delano High's George Inguito (4) during Friday night's CIF Central Section Football Championship game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley's Jose Gutierrez (7) tackles Delano High's George Inguito during the Nov. 4 CIF Central Section Football Championship game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Pioneer Valley's Daniel Rodriguez takes down Delano High's Eddie Silva (7) during Friday night's CIF Central Section Football Championship game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez (in black) drives the ball upfield during Friday night's CIF Central Section Football Championship game against Delano High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez (in black) is stopped by several Delano High defenders during Friday night's CIF Central Section Football Championship game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez (in black) is stopped by Delano defender Joan Maldonado (11) during Friday night's CIF Central Section Football Championship game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to
KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.