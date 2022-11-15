111522 POTW 01

Pioneer Valley's Allan Jimenez, left, and Lucan Brafman, right, are up for the Player of the Week award, along with Hancock College's Jordan Fields, center left, and PJ Mauigoa. 

 Composite image

The Pioneer Valley High School and Hancock College football teams each scored big wins last week, and two players from each squad are in the running for area Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12.

No. 8 Pioneer Valley upset previously unbeaten No. 1 Bishop Union 9-7 at Bishop Union Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 5 Playoffs. Hancock won 13-7 at Bakersfield Saturday to earn a three-way share of the Northern League championship.

Meanwhile, No. 9 Arroyo Grande lost 35-14 at No. 1 Mission Prep, a Mountain League rival, in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division 3 playoffs Thursday night. Nonetheless, two Eagles are in the running for POTW honors.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

