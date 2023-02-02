020223 VCA Hoops
Valley Christian Academy's Gavin Edick, left, and Miley DeBernardi led their teams in out-of-state tournaments last week. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Every year, players and coaches in the Valley Christian Academy basketball program get a break in their respective routines.

The boys and girls teams play in a tournament at a Christian college or university every year. This year, the VCA teams played at the Bob Jones Tournament at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.

"It's just really fun to get to play different teams, teams that are different than the teams we usually play," said Miley DeBerardi, a senior guard for the VCA girls team.

