122822 SMHS TOURNEY 01
Buy Now

VCA standout Jacob Sanders and the Lions are competing at the Santa Maria High School tournament this week. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Valley Christian Academy boys basketball coach Christopher Maples continued Tuesday to get the upgrade in non-league competition that he wanted for his team.

The Lions just couldn't respond well enough.

VCA got a taste at the Santa Maria Holiday Hoop Tourney of why Lindsay was 10-2 going in. Lindsay guard Mark Sobrepena hit three consecutive 3-point shots in the third quarter as the Cardinals gapped the Lions after VCA had caught Lindsay at 30-all. Lindsay pulled away for a 57-43 win in a first-round Pool A game.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you