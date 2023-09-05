Valley Christian Academy didn't waste much time starting its 2023 football campaign off on the right track Saturday night.
The Lions scored on their first three plays from scrimmage, and VCA opened its season by rolling to a 50-12 win over Orcutt Academy in a non-league eight-man game at Valley Christian Academy. The Spartans dropped to 0-2.
VCA's Nathan Morgret recovered an OA onside kick on the opening kickoff then Noah List caught a James Fakoury swing pass and ran in for a 38-yard touchdown on the first Lions play from scrimmage.
Jacob Sanders scored from 11 yards out on the second Lions play from scrimmage. After Aiden Orozco brought the Spartans within 16-6 on a 1-yard run near the end of the first quarter, Fakoury ran in from 25 yards out on the last play of the quarter and VCA play from scrimmage No. 3.
The Spartans tried three onside kicks last Saturday night, failed on all three and the Lions offense had short fields to work with much of the evening.
Sanders, a tailback on offense and safety on defense, was the leading rusher for the 2022 VCA team that notched a three-way share of the Coast Valley League championship, finished 5-3 and went out in the first round of the CIF Southern Section eight-man playoffs.
The Lions are a veteran team this year, and even though last Saturday night marked the first game for the Lions and second for the Spartans, "We were pretty confident we'd win," Sanders said.
"We focused on not being overconfident, staying humble, but we were pretty confident."
Morgret, at defensive end, helped the Lions hold the Spartans to 207 yards of offense.
"At our scrimmage at home against (Palos Verdes Peninsula) Chadwick last week, I didn't do a very good job of containment on the edge," said Morgret.
"I took some bad angles. I did a better job on containment this time."
In his debut at quarterback in place of the graduated Sean Swain, Fakoury, a converted running back, threw four passes, completed all four and three of them went for touchdowns.
Besides the 38-yarder to List, Fakoury threw seven yards to Jordan Tittes for one score and 14 yards to Tristan Fortier for another.
Fakoury ran the ball twice and scored both times. After his 25-yard touchdown run to end the third quarter, Fakoury went in from 14 yards out later.
The Lions went to Sanders sparingly Saturday night. Unoffficially, Sanders amassed 37 yards on seven carries, including a three-yard touchdown run.
Tittes and Fortier both scored on their only carry of the game, Tittes on a seven-yard run and Fortier from 14 yards out.
Leroy Johnson's lone pass reception came on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Orcutt Academy quarterback Tyler Miller for the second OA score.
The VCA defense figures to face a big test regarding Canyon Country Santa Clarita Christian (2-0) in general and Cardinals running back Johnathan Boelter in particular when the teams play each other at VCA Friday night at 6 p.m. in another non-league game.
Boelter has five rushing touchdowns already this season and has run for well over 100 yards in both his team's games. Boelter rushed for 200 yards in the Cardinals opener and 182 in his team's win last week.
Orcutt Academy will play at Coast Union (0-1) Friday night at 7 p.m. in another non-league game. The Broncos got a three-way share of the CVL tittle last year but struggled against Riverdale Christian in their opener last week, losing 48-12 at home in a non-league game.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.