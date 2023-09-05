Winning team
Valley Christian Academy linebacker Nathan Morgret, left, and running back Jacob Sanders after their team’s 50-12 win over Orcutt Academy Saturday night.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Valley Christian Academy didn't waste much time starting its 2023 football campaign off on the right track Saturday night.

The Lions scored on their first three plays from scrimmage, and VCA opened its season by rolling to a 50-12 win over Orcutt Academy in a non-league eight-man game at Valley Christian Academy. The Spartans dropped to 0-2.

VCA's Nathan Morgret recovered an OA onside kick on the opening kickoff then Noah List caught a James Fakoury swing pass and ran in for a 38-yard touchdown on the first Lions play from scrimmage.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

