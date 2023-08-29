Pictured are members of the Valley Christian Academy football team. In the front row, from left, are Matthew Mikkelson, Jacob Sanders, Noah List and Gunnar Roepke. In the back row, from left, are Brayden Burks, Jordan Tittes, Joey Kerley and Nathan Morgret.
After a successful 2022 campaign, most of the Valley Christian Academy eight-man football team is back for the 2023 season.
The Lions went 5-3, including 3-1 in the Coast Valley League, and veteran coach Pete Fortier greeted eight returning seniors from that squad.
VCA finished in a three-way tie with Coast Union and Cuyama Valley for the 2022 Coast Valley League title. The Lions forfeited a scheduled game against Coast Union, not playing because Coast Union had a female player on its roster. VCA went out in the first round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Sanders returns
The senior VCA returnees include 1,000 yards-plus rusher Jacob Sanders. The 5-foot-11, 164-pounder ran for 1,031 yards and 18 touchdowns total last year. He averaged just over 147 yards a game and 10 yards a pop.
"Jacob and Jordan Tittes look to be the leading rushers again this year," said Fortier, who is VCA's athletic director. Tittes, second on the team in rushing behind Sanders last season, racked up 544 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2022. He averaged just under 78 yards a game rushing and just under 10 yards a carry.
Fortier said the Lions made a good showing at a passing tournament in Fresno earlier this summer. "That was the first time we've been to one those," the veteran VCA coach said.
Tittes said participating in the passing tournament bolstered the Lions for the upcoming season.
"It was good experience," said the four-year varsity player. "It gave us a chance to see some good players," VCA doesn't see during its league campaign.
Sanders said the Lions are rarin' to go, with a seasoned roster of returners and coming off the good showing at the Fresno passing tournament.
"We've had the biggest tournament we've had since I was a freshman," said the four-year varsity player.
"Our goal is to win (a Southern Section eight-man championship) and get that ring."
VCA will have a new QB
The Lions lost just two players to graduation though those two, quarterback-linebacker Sean Swain and 6-1, 260-pound two-way lineman Cole Simms, were prominent VCA players in 2022.
Swain threw for 573 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. He tossed just two interceptions. He ran for another 130 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Swain made 10 solo tackles and was in on 10 more.
"James Fakoury will be looked at to move from wide receiver to the quarterback spot," said Fortier. "He will have some competition for that spot."
Fakoury, a junior, was easily VCA's leading receiver last year. He caught 14 passes for 258 yards, an average of more than 18 yards a reception. Fakoury hauled in nine touchdown passes, easily the most on the team.
Senior Tristan Fortier, who starts at end on defense, was another deep threat on offense last year. As a tight end in 2022, Fortier caught eight passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns total.
The Lions have a stellar group of returning two-way linemen, including Josiah Kerley, Nathan Morgret, Matthew Mikkelson and Gunnar Roepke. Kerley is a team captain.
VCA also has two solid returning linebackers, Tittes and senior Noah List.
"We're looking forward to seeing the improvement of the other returning players and seeing where the newbies fit in," said Fortier.
"Even though we lost two good players (from) last year, I feel we will be deeper this year."
Kerley is another four-year varsity player, and he has been literally in the middle of the trenches during his high school career, as a center on offense and a nose guard on defense.
"The timing on the offense is second nature to me now," said Kerley. "Whether our quarterback lines up under center or in the shotgun, it makes no difference to me."
13 returning starters, total
On offense, the Lions have Sanders, Tittes, Fakoury, Kerley, tight end Tristan Fortier and guard Nathan Morgret back.
Those same six return on defense, plus senior linebacker Noah List.
Coaching staff
The Lions coaching staff will consist of Fortier and veteran assistant coach Randy Stanford.
Opening night
The Lions will begin their 2023 season by hosting Orcutt Academy Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.
Schedule outlook
In addition to playing CVL opponents Coast Union, Cuyama Valley, Coastal Christian and San Luis Obispo Classical Academy, the Lions have non-league Orcutt Academy, Canyon Country Santa Clarita Christian, Cate and Monterey Trinity Christian on the schedule this year.
At press time, Fortier was looking for an Oct. 14 replacement for Maricopa. Maricopa was most recently in the CVL in 2021. The Indians have struggled to field a team since.
The Lions played just three non-league games last year, with wins over Orcutt Academy and Trinity Christian sandwiched around a loss to Lancaster Baptist on a last-play touchdown after a disputed pass interference call against the Lions on what would have been the final play of the game and a VCA win.
Santa Clarita Christian went 7-4 last year. The Cardinals beat San Luis Obispo Classical Academy in the first round of the playoffs then lost 28-26 to Coast Union. Cate finished 3-4 last year.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.