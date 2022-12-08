VCA Roundup 01
Valley Christian Academy coach Randy Stanford looks over his team during a 2021 game. The Lions lost to Coast Union 29-26 this week. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

In a low-scoring Coast Valley League girls basketball game, Coast Union scored just enough to edge Valley Christian Academy 29-26 Tuesday night at Coast Union in the league opener for both teams.

The Broncos moved to 3-5 overall. The Lions dropped to 2-4.

Carissa Maples scored nine points for VCA, which made just eight of its 53 shots from the floor. Elle Mason snared a team high 13 of VCA's 29 rebounds.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

