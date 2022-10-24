VCA Forfeits 01
Valley Christian Academy coach Pete Fortier watches from the sidelines during a game against Coastal Christian in 2021. Fortier Monday said his team has forfeited its scheduled Oct. 29 home game, and a chance at the outright Coast Valley League championship, against Coast Union.

Valley Christian Academy athletic director and eight-man football coach Pete Fortier Monday said his team has forfeited its scheduled Oct. 29 home game, and a chance at the outright Coast Valley League championship, against Coast Union.

Coast Union athletic director and football coach Andrew Crosby, who is also a math teacher at the school, said in a Monday email to the Times that VCA is forfeiting the game because Coast Union has a female student-athlete on its team.

With the forfeit, the Lions finished in a three-way tie with Coast Union and Cuyama Valley for the CVL championship. All three teams will finish with a 3-1 league record.

