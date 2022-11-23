122821 VCA Basketball 06.JPG
The Valley Christian Academy boys basketball team (1-0) kept enough of a big lead it built against Orcutt Academy Tuesday night to make the Lions' season opener a success.

VCA led 22-7 after the first quarter, by 24 points at halftime and eventually defeated the Spartans (1-2) 59-41 in a non-league game at VCA.

Orcutt Academy cut its deficit to 11 in the second half but could come no closer.

