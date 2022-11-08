The up-and-down 2022 football season ended for the Pirates Friday.

Santa Ynez went up 3-0 at Kerman in the first round playoff game then. The Lions then reeled off 49 straight points in the 49-3 win to start the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs.

Santa Ynez ended its season with a 5-6 record. The Santa Ynez faithful must be left wondering what could've been.

The Pirates started the season with three straight wins before suffering a 32-27 loss to Mission Prep on Sept. 16. (Mission Prep just happens to be the No. 1 seed in the same Division 3 bracket).

Injuries and inconsistent play derailed the season as Santa Ynez ended the year on a four-game losing streak with losses to Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Lompoc and Kerman. The Pirates lost five of their last six games overall.

In Friday's game at Kerman, they went ahead with a field goal at the 5:00 mark of the first quarter, but it was all Lions after that as No. 5 Kerman rolled to the win over No. 12 Santa Ynez.

Jahziel Cuyun caught a nine-yard pass at the 10:00 mark of the second for the first score of the game for Kerman and the Lions rolled from there.

Kerman freshman quarterback Adrian Torres went 11 for 16 for 255 yards and three touchdowns against the Santa Ynez defense. The Lions rushed 31 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Ashton Chalabian had a team-high 13 carries for 68 yards. Donaven Munoz and Joseph Tellez each had a rushing touchdown.

Adam Delgado caught five passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns for Kerman.

Senior Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred completed 15 of 29 passes for 132 yards and four interceptions. Freshman Jude Pritchard completed 2 of 3 passes for 50 yards.

The Santa Ynez ground game totaled 62 yards on 10 carries. Isaac Moran had five carries for 28 yards and senior Cole Swain added three carries for 28 yards.

Daulton Beard was the lone bright spot for the Pirate offense. The junior standout had six catches for 74 yards. He finishes his season with 77 catches for 1,272 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Senior Aidan Scott, who missed a large chunk of the season due to injury, had three catches for 37 yards. It was his first game action since the Sept. 16 game against Mission Prep.

Santa Ynez senior Kaleb Neary ended his Pirate career by leading the team in tackles, making 11 stops (7 solo) against Kerman. Jude Neary, a junior, had six tackles.

Swain had a sack and Kaleb Neary and Ben Flores combined on another.

Kerman is 7-4 and will play at No. 4 Delano Kennedy in the quarterfinals on Thursday. No. 1 Mission Prep hosts No. 9 Arroyo Grande in a Mountain League rematch in the other quarterfinal on that side of the bracket.