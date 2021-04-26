Parker Reynolds has always dreamt of swimming at the U.S. Olympic Trials. He just didn't expect the run-up to his first trials appearance would look like this.

Reynolds, now 17 and a junior at Righetti High, has seen his preparations for the trials prolonged, delayed and interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Santa Maria Swim Club member qualified for the U.S. Trials in the 800- and 1,500-meter freestyles in August of 2019, when he was 16.

More than 18 months later, he still hasn't competed in the trials after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed last summer to this summer.

One of the hurdles for Reynolds has been finding a proper pool to train in consistently. The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center provides a fine training pool, but is set-up as a short course. Olympic competitive swims take place on a long course, which requires a lane change at Paul Nelson.

"We've been back at Paul Nelson since about July of last year. We've been back for a long time, except I haven't swam a long course," except for a couple races in Irvine and a big meet in Mission Viejo a couple weeks ago, Reynolds said.

Dennis Smitherman, the city's recreation manager, said the swim club can use Paul Nelson as a long-course pool from 5:30-7:30 a.m. and 7:30-9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At the onset of the pandemic last year, Reynolds swam in a man-made pond on a winery in Orcutt when pools closed.

Reynolds has committed to swim for Arizona State once he graduates from Righetti. He's been distance-learning since area high schools shut down in-person instruction in March of 2020. Reynolds says distance learning isn't too bad and, in fact, has made his swimming career a little easier since he travels a lot for competitions.

"I think one of the positives, at least for me, is this new way of communication with my teachers," Reynolds said. "When I'm away, I can still communicate with them. You know, I've never met my teachers, which is just weird to be thinking about."

Reynolds said that his grades have been strong throughout the yearlong pandemic and the teachers have done well to keep students motivated.

"My first semester grades are good. I've got to get back on track some this semester," Reynolds said. "My teachers are super supportive. Ms. (Beth) Bronkey talks about how she reads about me in the newspapers and stuff, and that's really cool."

Claire Tuggle, another SMSC member, has also qualified for the trials. Tuggle is one of the top swimmers in her 2022 class and has committed to swim for the University of Virginia. She won the girls 500 freestyle and finished second in the 200 free at the 2019 CIF State Meet when she was a freshman at Clovis North High School.

Tuggle qualified for five events at the Trials: The 100, 200, 400 and 800 freestyle and the 400 IM. Last year, Tuggle said she and SMSC director Mike Ashmore would devise a plan for her trials performance, picking the right events to focus on.

For Reynolds, he's been doing what most teenagers have been over the last year, socializing when possible but mostly laying low.

"I haven't been doing a whole lot. I might go to the beach or do something outdoors. There's been no restrictions on that stuff. I bike a lot," he said. "Wow. My life sounds super boring. Basically it's been swim, school and, when I get the chance, I'll go with a couple friends on the weekend. I've got to stay focused for a couple more months and then I can do whatever."

The trials will be divided into two competitions, with Wave I on June 4-7 and Wave II on June 13-20. Wave II will serve as the sole qualifier for swimmers on the U.S. Olympic Team. The trials are scheduled to be held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Santa Maria Swim Club also had two members at the U.S. Trials in 2012, when Josh Prenot and Meghan Zimmer both swam there. Prenot qualified for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and took silver in the 200-meter breaststroke, where he set an American record.

Reynolds said his goals for the trials are simple.

"Best times, that's the goal," he said. "Just get my best times. My coach will tell you that too. Maybe we can place pretty high to get to the second one. But the goal is best times."