St. Joseph sophomore Tounde Yessoufou is a five-star basketball recruit, and he lived up to his billing this past season.

The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 27.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game for a Knights team that finished 28-7 and won the CIF Central Section Division 1 and Open Division Northern Regional championships before falling to the No. 1 high school team in California, Studio City Harvard-Westlake, in the Open Division state championship game. The Knights rolled to the Mountain League championship with a 14-0 league campaign.

Yessoufou is the Mountain League boys basketball MVP. Mission Prep sophomore guard Jayden Nozil is the league Defensive Player of the Year. St. Joseph's Tom Mott is the Coach of the Year.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

