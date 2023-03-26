St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou averaged 27.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game for a Knights team that finished 28-7 and won the CIF Central Section Division 1 and Open Division Northern Regional championships. He's been named the Mountain League's Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row.
St. Joseph sophomore Tounde Yessoufou is a five-star basketball recruit, and he lived up to his billing this past season.
The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 27.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game for a Knights team that finished 28-7 and won the CIF Central Section Division 1 and Open Division Northern Regional championships before falling to the No. 1 high school team in California, Studio City Harvard-Westlake, in the Open Division state championship game. The Knights rolled to the Mountain League championship with a 14-0 league campaign.
Yessoufou is the Mountain League boys basketball MVP. Mission Prep sophomore guard Jayden Nozil is the league Defensive Player of the Year. St. Joseph's Tom Mott is the Coach of the Year.
Three St. Joseph players, senior guard Luis Marin, senior center Caedin Hamilton and freshman guard Julius Price, landed on the All-Mountain League First Team. Mission Prep senior guard Jamar Howard, Arroyo Grande senior forward Adam Silmon, Righetti senior Yash Patel and Lompoc senior guard Lorenzo Martinez round out the All-League First Team.
Mission Prep junior forwards Wyatt Maulhardt and Luke Jacobson are both on the All-Mountain League Second Team. So is St. Joseph senior guard Will Kuykendall, making it the entire St. Joseph starting five that earned an MVP, First Team or Second Team honor.
Atascadero senior forward CJ Bell, Cabrillo senior guard Julian Regan and Pioneer Valley senior guard Jace Gomez round out the All-Mountain League Second Team.
Bell, who played for the North, won the 3-point shooting contest that preceded the North-South boys game in the 31st annual Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular on March 18. Gomez, with 14 points, was the leading scorer for the South in the South squad's 104-85 win over the North.
St. Joseph senior guard Slayde Lowe, Arroyo Grande senior guard Zach Soriano, Righetti senior forward Terry Butler, Lompoc sophomore guard Jacob Manzo, Cabrillo senior center Kimani Brunelle and Pioneer valley junior guard Inderveer Toor are among those garnering All-Mountain League Honorable Mention.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.