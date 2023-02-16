021623 SJHS Soccer 01
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Zorah Coulibaly, left, and Grace Mensah helped power St. Joseph to a convincing 4-1 win over Tulare Western in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The St. Joseph girls soccer team played to its top overall seed Wednesday night and advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.

Facing sideways from the goal from about 20 yards out in the first half, Mariah Lopez connected on a kind of bicycle kick for the first score of the game and the Knights beat No. 16 Tulare Western 4-1 at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium to advance to the quarterfinals.

St. Joseph (21-2-1) will play No. 9 Madera at home Friday night at 6 p.m. Tulare Western finished 12-10-5. Madera upset No. 8 Tulare Mission Oak 2-1 on Wednesday.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

