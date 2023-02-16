The St. Joseph girls soccer team played to its top overall seed Wednesday night and advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.
Facing sideways from the goal from about 20 yards out in the first half, Mariah Lopez connected on a kind of bicycle kick for the first score of the game and the Knights beat No. 16 Tulare Western 4-1 at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium to advance to the quarterfinals.
St. Joseph (21-2-1) will play No. 9 Madera at home Friday night at 6 p.m. Tulare Western finished 12-10-5. Madera upset No. 8 Tulare Mission Oak 2-1 on Wednesday.
Marissa Jordan scored on a penalty kick, and the Knights led 2-0 at halftime.
Early in the second half, Grace Mensah connected with Zorah Coulibaly on a crossing pass, Coulibaly tallied on a right-to-left shot then Coulibaly returned the favor in the closing minutes. She got the ball to Mensah who was in full stride and in the process of breaking into the open, and Mensah scored the last goal of the game.
St. Joseph seemed to be cruising when Coulibaly scored, but Tulare Western, one of several No. 16 seeds that hasn't played like one in the soccer or basketball playoffs early on, ramped up the pressure after the Coulibaly goal. Brynlee Taylor got the Mustangs on the board on a goal with 20 minutes left to play to make it 3-1.
Defenders Trinity Fuller, Abigail Zwilling and Bella Cosma helped Knights goalkeeper Remy Waldron keep the Mustangs at arms length after that despite consistent pressure from Taylor, Lauren Starr and Martina Jacklyn for the Mustangs after the Taylor goal.
"I was proud of them. They did good," said Mensah. "(The Mustangs) put on more pressure after they got that goal."
Coulibaly said she and Mensah have been playing together for two years. "We both have a good idea of where the other one is," on the pitch, said Mensah.
Tulare Western goalie Grace Garcia helped the Mustangs keep the score from being more lopsided. Garcia knocked a promising-looking Knights shot over the top post (Waldron did the same to the Mustangs later) and stopped a shot with the Knights strikers almost on top of her.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Garcia held her hand to her head for a brief time after that but appeared to be OK later.
A St. Joseph shot hit the left post in the first half, and another St. Joseph shot hit the right post in the second. With the Knights ahead 3-1, the referee's whistle just before the shot happened wiped out an own goal against the Mustangs.
Coulibaly said the win gave the Knights good momentum for their quarterfinal game.
"At the end of the day it's teamwork that counts, and we had that tonight," said Coulibaly.
Lompoc 70, Bakersfield Garces 64
Lorenzo Martinez dropped in 37 points, and the No. 10 Braves continued a string of area teams beating higher seeds early in the playoffs, getting the best of the No. 7 Rams in the first round.
Nikao Taylor put in 15 points for Lompoc, and Jacob Manzo scored 10. Isaiah Perry led Garces with 19 points.
Lompoc will play at at No. 2 Bakersfield Independence Friday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Independence held off No. 15 seed Atascadero 58-53 on Wednesday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.