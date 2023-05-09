The Ontario High School softball team is the top seed for the CIF Southern Section Division 7 Playoffs, and Valley Christian Academy softball coach Sarah Beckhaus said the Jaguars played to their seed Tuesday.
"They were the toughest team we've played," Beckhaus said moments after the Jaguars blanked the Lions 13-0 in the second round at VCA. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Ontario, which has a listed enrollment of 2,419 students, moved to 14-8 after its second straight lopsided win in the playoffs. The Jaguars beat Bermuda Desert Christian 18-0 at Ontario in the first round. That game was called after the top of the fifth because of the run rule.
Valley Christian Academy, a K-through-12 school with a listed enrollment of 430 students, finished 4-10. The Lions won 5-0 at Inglewood Animo Leadership last Thursday in the first round.
VCA freshman right-hander Maggie Moore pitched a one-hit complete game in that one, but the Jaguars racked up 14 hits off Moore Tuesday. Ontario had at least one hit in every inning, and Jaguars shortstop Sofia Femath blasted a solo home run over the left field fence in the third.
Femuth singled home a run in the first inning and tripled to lead off the fourth.
The Lions had three hits off Ontario left-hander Angelina Garcia, back-to-back singles by Miley DeBernardi and Moore in the first inning, and a Cadence Bohard single in the second.
The Lions hit the ball hard in the first inning, but didn't exactly get optimal results. Lead-off batter Juliza Evans hit the ball into right field, but Jaguars right fielder Alaiza Lopez threw Evans out at first base.
DeBernardi was thrown out trying to advance to third on an error on the Moore single. Femath ran smack into Moore as she ran into the baseline to try to get to a waist-high Laila Waterman line drive, and Moore was called out for runner interference for the third out of the inning.
After the first inning, Garcia struck out six.
Femath, Hailey Romero, AJ Mercado and Emily Moreno all had two RBIs for the Jaguars. Mercado, along with Femath, had three hits.
The Lions made three errors in the first inning and one more, with two outs in the second inning that led to four second-inning Jaguars runs, all unearned. VCA was errorless after that, and Katelynn Mikkelson made multiple running catches in left field.
Ontario will play the Jurupa Valley Rubidoux-Santa Ana Valley winner in the quarterfinals. As for the Lions, "The team progressed a lot this year," said Beckhaus.
"We have four seniors," the VCA coach said. "We have 19 players total, and for 12 of them it's either their second or first year of softball."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.