041323 Baseball Roundup
Arroyo Grande's Ryan Tayman had two hits and an RBI in a win over Redding University Prep.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The host squad ended its own tournament on a good note.

Austin Jones went 4-for-4 and Nipomo edged Colusa 5-4 at Nipomo Wednesday on the final day of the three-day Nipomo Tournament. The Titans (5-14) ended an unbeaten run through the tournament for the Redhawks (13-3). Colusa had won its three previous tournament games.

With a 6-1 win over Cabrillo and an 11-4 win over Pioneer Valley at Pioneer Valley Wednesday, Watsonville St. Frances (11-4) capped a 4-0 tournament stint in which the Sharks out-scored their opposition by a combined 30-8

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

