Gabi Arias had played softball for years, at the youth level. As her freshman year in high school approached, she was all set to play for the Lompoc High School softball team.
She also figured on playing for Lompoc's girls soccer team. She followed through with those plans, but before she did, then third-year Lompoc tennis coach Mike Montross suggested she take up a third sport - tennis.
"I knew her from her softball days, and I knew she had a strong arm," said Montross.
Arias took the Lompoc tennis coach's suggestion. She is a two-year varsity player, and this year Arias has helped the Lompoc tennis varsity team to an unbeaten 10-0 mark (all of the Braves' matches have been Ocean League ones) as of this writing. The sophomore is unbeaten herself in singles.
"I would say softball is my strongest sport. That's the sport I hope to play in college," Arias said after she helped the Braves beat Orcutt Academy 9-0 at Hancock College as Lompoc stayed unbeaten on the year on Sept. 29.
She has played for the Lompoc Shockwave travel softball team for three years. Still, "I like playing tennis," said Arias.
Arias helped her team to victory by winning her No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-3 and teaming with Rianna Stouppe for an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles.
The Arias arm was on display right away in the Orcutt Academy match. She began her singles match by serving an ace.
"When she gets that arm strength on that first serve, when she gets it in, it's pretty tough to get back," said Montross.
"Gabi's athleticism definitely helps her in tennis."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
As the Braves starting shortstop last season, Arias led a Lompoc softball team that finished second behind Dos Pueblos in the Channel League in stolen bases with 17. She was second on the team in batting average (.458) and on-base percentage (.523).
Statistics for the 2022 Lompoc girls soccer team were unavailable. Arias was a left midfielder for the Braves varsity.
The 2021-22 school year was the Lompoc High School sports program's last in the CIF Southern Section. Lompoc joined Cabrillo and Santa Ynez in a move to the Central Section effective the 2022-23 school year.
Santa Ynez, Cabrillo and Lompoc were playoff regulars when they played in the Los Padres League in the Southern Section. Grouped with the other two, plus Southern Santa Barbara County powerhouses Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos, the Braves did not win a league match in the four years they played in the Channel League before they left the Southern Section.
Now, Arias has helped the Braves thrive in a league Montross and his players feel is more at their level.
Still, there is at least one thing Arias preferred about playing in the Southern Section.
The Southern Section tennis format calls for the three singles players from one team to play one set each against their three singles counterparts from the opposing team. In the Central Section, it's the collegiate style best-of-three sets format in singles.
"I like playing three different people," Arias said.
Still, the Lompoc sophomore has adjusted just fine to a new singles format. And, with Arias as an integral part of what he says is the deepest Lompoc team since he began coaching the program, "I think we have a real chance to make a run in the Division 4 playoffs," Montross said.