102822 SMT LHS TENNIS 01

The Lompoc girls tennis team scored another upset win on the road Thursday and advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinals.

 Contributed

Three area girls teams have moved into the semifinals of various CIF Central Section playoffs.

The No. 10 Lompoc girls tennis team and the No. 12 Nipomo tennis squad, Ocean League rivals, have both beaten higher seeds twice to earn Division 3 semifinal berths.

Meanwhile, the No. 7 Santa Ynez volleyball team will host No. 14 Mission Prep at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in a Division 3 semifinal. Santa Ynez is 17-17 overall. Mission Prep is 15-16-1.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you