Teagan Thompson.jpeg
Buy Now

Lompoc sophomore Teagan Thompson walloped a pitch well over the center field fence for a grand slam Monday, completing a stunning comeback as Lompoc scored a 5-3 Mountain League win vs. St. Joseph.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

After being no-hit for six innings by St. Joseph right-hander Taylor Mediano Monday, the Lompoc offense, with the Braves down 3-0, suddenly came to life in the top of the seventh.

Lola Soukup grounded a single into right field for the first Braves hit after lead-off batter Natalie Aguilar was hit by a pitch. Rianna Stouppe drew a bases loaded walk to make it 3-1 and then...with two outs, Lompoc sophomore left fielder Teagan Thompson walloped a 3-2 pitch well over the center field fence for a grand slam, completing the stunning comeback. Lompoc finished with a 5-3 Mountain League win at St. Louis de Montfort, St. Joseph's home field.

The Braves moved to 7-1, 2-0. The Knights (5-4, 0-1) took their fourth straight loss after starting the season 5-0.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you