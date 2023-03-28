After being no-hit for six innings by St. Joseph right-hander Taylor Mediano Monday, the Lompoc offense, with the Braves down 3-0, suddenly came to life in the top of the seventh.
Lola Soukup grounded a single into right field for the first Braves hit after lead-off batter Natalie Aguilar was hit by a pitch. Rianna Stouppe drew a bases loaded walk to make it 3-1 and then...with two outs, Lompoc sophomore left fielder Teagan Thompson walloped a 3-2 pitch well over the center field fence for a grand slam, completing the stunning comeback. Lompoc finished with a 5-3 Mountain League win at St. Louis de Montfort, St. Joseph's home field.
The Braves moved to 7-1, 2-0. The Knights (5-4, 0-1) took their fourth straight loss after starting the season 5-0.
St. Joseph looked all set to end its skid. Then the Lompoc hitters in general, and Thompson in particular, went to work.
"From what I saw, the pitch was up and out of the (strike zone)," Thompson, the No. 9 hitter in the Braves lineup, said of the pitch she sent over the fence for her first home run this season. "But from what I saw, I just wanted to take advantage of any chance I could get."
Mediano's fastball was working most of the day, and her off-speed stuff was giving the Braves hitters fits. Mediano had eight strikeouts through the first six innings, and the Braves had not so much as made decent contact against her.
Suddenly, things changed.
"(Mediano is) a very good pitcher," said Thompson. "She has speed, she has some spin," on her pitches.
"I think after that one batter, that one hit on that one pitch, we got our confidence going," said Thompson.
From the start in the top of the seventh, it was obvious that the Lompoc hitters were starting to make more solid contact on Mediano's pitches. Then Thompson delivered with her big grand slam.
The Soukup single and the Thompson grand slam were the only Lompoc hits of the game. The Knights had seven hits but paid for stranding nine baserunners, including leaving the bases loaded in the third after the first two batters, Mikayla Provence and Dezirae Rodriguez, both singled.
The Knights finally broke through with three runs in the fifth. Lompoc starter Cheyanne Cordova came in with an earned run average of just under three runs a game, but she struggled with her control in the fifth, and Mediano drove in the first run of the game with a hard groundout to second after Cordova walked two.
Lizette Carlos drew another base on balls, and the Braves moved Cordova to center field and brought on Alexandra Brooks in relief.
Makenna Pirnat lined a soft two-run single to right to put the Knights ahead 3-0. Brooks then got the third out of the fifth, kept the Knights scoreless in the sixth and then Cordova came in from center in the seventh and closed out St. Joseph.
In high school softball, a starting pitcher can come back in after being relieved.
The game ended when Pirnat was hit by a ground ball for the last out as she was trying to advance to second base.
After most of the rest of the area schools had moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section, the Braves were a solid 22-9 their last three years in the Channel League. (Lompoc played just one league game in the 2019-20 season that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic).
Still, "I'm looking forward to the better competition," amidst Lompoc's first year in the Central Section and initial year in the Mountain League, said Thompson.
"I know Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph are good, and I'm eager to see what the rest of the league looks like," said Thompson. "I think we can make a good playoff run this year."
The Braves went out in the second round of the playoffs last season, their final one in the Southern Section.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.