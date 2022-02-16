Santa Ynez High School has no shortage of stellar athletes, but the Pirates brought out two of their best to the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday.
Pirate athletic director highlighted two student athletes who have had stellar winter seasons.
Wrestler Thomas Johnson, a freshman, has had a historic season. Johnson is 29-1 on the season and won the CIF Southern Section individual title last weekend, qualifying for the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet.
Hannah Allen, a junior on the Pirates' girls water polo team, earned All-League honors, a rare feat for the Pirates.
While rolling to the CIF-SS title last weekend, Johnson didn't allow an opponent to score a point against him.
"He is an impressive young man with a strong chance of qualifying for (the) C.I.F. State Championships this year," coach Raul-Omar Sandoval said of Johnson. "Thomas is currently ranked 18th in the state with a chance to improve his ranking this weekend at Masters as he takes on eight of the top-ranked 120-pounders in the state in a loaded bracket. We are confident Thomas has the ability to outperform his ranking this weekend ahead of the state tournament in two weeks."
Coelho and Sandoval say Johnson has earned a 4.0 GPA in his freshman year and has also earned the respect of his teammates.
"A rare accomplishment, Thomas earned a spot as a Pirate's team captain this year as a freshman," Sandoval said. "His effort and attitude are always leadership material and he has found his voice as a leader on the mat. As a student athlete, Thomas continues to demonstrate his ability to balance his workload as he recently received a 4.0 GPA. With collegiate goals, Thomas is on track to achieve success on and off the mat."
Johnson was joined by Hannah Allen at Monday's Round Table. It's difficult to find a Santa Ynez athlete that has performed at Allen's level this winter. Allen scored four goals in the Pirates' 8-7 loss to Carpinteria in the CIF Southern Section playoffs last week.
Allen, a junior, is the first Pirate to be named to the All-Channel League First Team in girls water polo.
"Hannah Allen is an amazing athlete," coach Jen Nash said. "She was a junior this year and one of our best starters on the team. She was constantly earning the most stats and giving her everything she had every single game. She was constantly moving, whether it was driving on offense, countering to be up or busting her butt to get back on defense. She was fast, aggressive and a very versatile player, which was great because multiple times for the season I would have to put Hannah in a different position that was not normally a position she played because we were down a player. No one would ever know that she did not play that position."
Nash said Hannah "was also a big voice of the team. She always could see the game before it was happening and be able to guide her teammates to know what to do or where to be."
Allen excelled at drawing kickouts for the Pirates, drawing 41 on the season.
"I’m extremely proud with how Hannah played this season," Nash said. "Not only did she fight hard to help win many games, but she also contributed to improve throughout the season. Hannah was able to really help carry her team throughout some really hard games and she never gave up."
"Another great stat Hannah had was not only being a high scorer, but leading the team in assists, making her an all-around great team player. I can’t wait to see what Hannah achieves in her senior year."
Lisa Boyer, another coach for the Pirates lauded Allen for her ability to play just about any position in the pool.
"Hannah is a smart player, she is able to see opportunities to score and communicates with her teammates to make it happen," Boyer said. "She can also see when we need help defensively and communicate those needs to the team. She gives 110% every game and never gives up. She leads the team in assists, steals, positive kickouts and field blocks. She is second on the team for goals.
"Hannah not only works hard in the pool, she does so outside the pool too, taking multiple AP courses and holding a 5.0 GPA."
Pirates qualify for Masters
Johnson isn't the only Pirate to advance to the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet.
Johnson won his division's 120-pound title to advance and Troy Mojonnier finished in fourth place to qualify for Masters on the boys side.
On the girls side, Victoria Bernard took sixth place to advance to Masters while Malia Ortiz finished eighth place and will also compete at Masters.