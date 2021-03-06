Santa Maria High's football team wrapped up its first week back with a practice Saturday at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
The Saints, who are preparing for a March 19 opener at Morro Bay, had about 40 players work through warm-ups, position drills and 7-on-7 competitions during a 2 1/2-hour long practice on a crisp day.
"The kids are like you'd expect – super excited," Saints head coach Dan Ellington said. "Everything was on hold for so long and there was so much uncertainty, it was like we thought we'd be ready because we've been out here so long. Then when it's actually time, it kind of hits you how quickly we've got to get ready."
Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate dropped below 14 per 100,000 residents on Tuesday, allowing the Saints to resume full practices and start their season on March 19.
Ellington said the biggest challenge in preparing for March 19 is melding the team together. The players have been working in pods, or cohorts, since the fall and were allowed to work together in full practices as a team this week.
"The trick was the pods," Ellington said Saturday. "We had an O-line pod that couldn't work with the rest of the skill guys because there's not enough guys in each pod. We weren't able to do team stuff, we've only been able to do group stuff. That's what we need to catch up on, working on more of a team thing."
Ellington, in response, has made sure the quarterbacks, running backs, linemen and all other position groups have worked together this week. The Saints practiced with helmets for the first time on Tuesday. They were then in pads Friday and Saturday.
Ellington said teams aren't supposed to go full-contact until the fifth day of the acclimation period, meaning his group will be going ahead with full-contact practices early next week.
The coach said his participation numbers are a bit down because the process of a season coming together has been so drawn out. Some players lost interest or hope, others have struggled to keep their grades up with distance learning in effect for over a year.
"We couldn't hit, we couldn't do a lot of things, so we've got about three weeks to prepare when we'd normally have a little extra time," Ellington said. "It's a little different, but the kids are really excited. I think we're in a good place."
Santa Maria plays at Morro Bay on March 19, then will play at Nipomo, with that game currently scheduled for March 27, a Saturday.
The Saints play Atascadero at home on April 2. Home games are slated to kickoff at 6 p.m. The Saints will also play Mission Prep and Pioneer Valley at home.
Ellington said his team is strong in the trenches and Murad Almari likely to start at quarterback, though Ellington says he has confidence in three players to run that position.
Mikey Velazquez has the left tackle spot locked down. Velazquez is a three-time letter-winner and an All-League player.
"I really have some experience at that position, I've been playing it since last year," the 6-foot-2, 260-pound Velazquez said. "I've grown a lot, I understand the game a lot more on the varsity level. You have to get used to the speed and bring toughness to play at this level."
Velazquez says Alexis Rodriguez "is stepping up this year" on the offensive line as well.
"I'm just focused on bringing up the O-line play and trying to dominate every game," Velazquez said.
Early in the season, the Saints will likely be without star running back Sammy Herrera, who was at practice Saturday but is out after wrist surgery. Herrera has proven to be one of the most electric players in the area when healthy. Ellington said the hope is Herrera is able to play at least one or two of the final games this spring.
This spring season could be quite beneficial for players who will return for the fall season, Ellington noted.
"Our goal is to get kids to play," he said. "It's funny because this is kind of extended spring ball for the younger guys. Our strength for this season, though, is definitely in the trenches."
Ellington said the program does not have enough players for a full JV team, but he's had some discussions with other coaches on having a so-called 'fifth quarter' where third-stringers or other kids who didn't play in the varsity game can get some action immediately after the varsity game. Ellington said some other area programs may not be fielding full JV or freshman teams because of the coronavirus pandemic.