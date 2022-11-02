The CIF Central Section Football Playoffs will kick off Friday night.

Twelve area teams will compete in various Central Section divisions. Just two, St. Joseph and Pioneer Valley, along with northern San Luis Obispo County squads Templeton and Morro Bay, will be at home. No. 6 St. Joseph will face No. 11 Clovis East in the first round of Division 1, and No. 8 Pioneer Valley will take on No. 9 Delano in Division 5.

One area eight-man team, Valley Christian Academy, will play in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. VCA, ranked No. 5, will play at No. 4 La Canada Flintridge Prep in the first round of the Division 1 eight-man playoffs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

