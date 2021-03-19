The Bailey Top 10 1. St. Joseph 2. Lompoc 3. Arroyo Grande 4. Paso Robles 5. Santa Barbara 6. Mission Prep 7. Righetti 8. Santa Ynez 9. San Luis Obispo 10. Santa Maria

The last year has flipped the world on its head.

Today in California, though, sports fans will have some normalcy. Well, however normal high school football in March can be.

Today you can watch the NCAA March Madness tournament tip-off and then check out a high school football game (if your kid is playing). Oh, and there's also college football across the country. Again. It's March.

No matter how odd that feeling is, just about everyone is grateful to have both high school football and March Madness back after not having either in the last year.

So, with football returning to the Central Coast, that means it's also time for the weekly predictions to return.

The opening week of high school football is an odd one. There are no games in the Santa Maria Valley. Pioneer Valley was supposed to host Atascadero, but that was postponed when the Panthers were placed into quarantine due to positive COVID-19 cases. Righetti was supposed to play at Arroyo Grande, but that game has been canceled/postponed as well.

St. Joseph is playing in Northern San Luis Obispo County at Paso Robles. You can stream the game on santamariatimes.com.

Santa Maria is headed to Morro Bay. Meanwhile, Arroyo Grande has arranged to face Atascadero in a non-league game after not being able to play Righetti.

Over in the Channel League, Santa Ynez and Lompoc are all set to square off at Huyck Stadium. However, that league was also hit by positive COVID-19 cases as the Santa Barbara-San Marcos game has been postponed and may be canceled altogether, due to cases at San Marcos. Cabrillo also pulled out of its game against Dos Pueblos, citing player safety concerns. (DP is now playing Fillmore in a non-league game).

So, it's definitely not a normal week of football, but I'm grateful we've got football at all.

With that said, let's talk about some of the teams and matchups we have tonight.

I keep hearing a lot about this St. Joseph group and the consensus is that the Knights may be the best team in the area this spring. We'll see. They should have a pretty stiff test at Paso Robles tonight.

I think Lompoc is going to be pretty strong this year, too. They will have some depth issues, but QB/RB/WR is set, which is always good. They've got some really good pieces on defense and Joker Dickerson is back to impact the game defensively and on special teams. He will likely play some offense, too.

I'm always high on Arroyo Grande, but they've got a young QB to break in and have some bigger holes to fill around the field.

Paso Robles is also normally fairly strong, but I'm not too sure what they've got back this year. We'll know a lot more after tonight's game vs. St. Joseph.

Santa Barbara should be good as the Dons have got the best QB the area has seen in quite awhile with Deacon Hill returning. They've also got some other key returners around Hill. I think Lompoc and SB are gonna be real close.

Mission Prep is also really talented, but I'm hearing that Carlton Brown III, a Nevada signee, isn't playing this spring. We'll find out for sure Saturday as the Royals host Nipomo.

Righetti I think is going to be pretty good, but they've got hit really hard by graduation. Tony Payne, though, is a solid coach and will bring those guys up to speed really quick. Can't wait to see them this year.

Santa Ynez could really surprise some people this year. They've got a ton of talent back and Josh McClurg has rode that team hard throughout the pandemic. The game against Lompoc is actually quite intriguing.

San Luis Obispo was good last year, but they lose MVP QB Emilio Corona, so not quite sure how they'll be.

Templeton has Tyler Kaschewski back at QB, but the Eagles are playing a Mountain League schedule, which is tough.

I think Santa Maria could also be pretty good. They need a QB to step up but coach Dan Ellington is pretty high on just about every other position. The Saints are just outside my top 10.



Here are my picks:

St. Joseph 27, Paso Robles 20

Arroyo Grande 30, Atascadero 12

Santa Maria 16, Morro Bay 14

Lompoc 28, Santa Ynez 20

Templeton 44, Wasco 30

Dos Pueblos 25, Fillmore 20

Mission Prep 30, Nipomo 24 (Saturday)