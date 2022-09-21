Another busy area football week is coming up, with another round of predictions to come.

Arroyo Grande is 1-3, 0-1, but the Eagles are highly regarded. They will try to derail the top-ranked team in the area, St. Joseph (3-1, 1-0), which has won at least a share of the last four Mountain League championships (three outright, one shared).

Eagles coach Mike Hartman coached the Knights several years ago. Kickoff for this Mountain League game is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you