Pioneer Valley’s Allan Jimenez runs for a touchdown against Dos Palos in the first quarter of a game in September. Jimenez and the Panthers travel to Atascadero for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title game on Friday.

 Len Wood, Contributor

The 2022 Pioneer Valley football team is about to go where no Panthers football team has ever gone before - a divisional championship game.

The No. 8 Panthers (7-6) will play at No. 2 Atascadero (8-4) for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Atascadero.

The writer, with a season picks record of 37-15, will try to call this one.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

