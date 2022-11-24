Pioneer Valley’s Allan Jimenez runs for a touchdown against Dos Palos in the first quarter of a game in September. Jimenez and the Panthers travel to Atascadero for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title game on Friday.
Pioneer Valley lost 29-26 to Morro Bay in the divisional semis last year. This year, the Panthers have made it a step farther. They hope to make it two steps farther, with a second win over the Greyhounds.
The Panthers went 3-3 in the Ocean League this year. Atascadero went 5-1 and earned a share of the league title with San Luis Obispo. The lone Greyounds loss, however, was 21-20 at Pioneer Valley.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Both teams have strong between-the-tackles running games. Both have defenses that have proven they can make consistent stops. Both have momentum. The Panthers have won four straight. The Greyhounds, after drawing a first-round bye, out-scored their first two playoff opponents by a combined 74-8.
What the Panthers have on their side is the knowledge that they have already played the Greyounds once, and won.
The pick: You can call it deja vu if you like. Pioneer Valley 21, Atascadero 20.
Photos: Pioneer Valley routs Delano in playoff game
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.